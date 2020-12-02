Market update: Shares inch lower as banks, Reliance slip

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
The shares pulled back on Wednesday from record closing highs hit in the previous session, with banking stocks slipping ahead of a top court hearing on loans under moratorium.
The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.1 per cent to 13,095.55, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.18 per cent at 44,576.51.
Both indexes had gained more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, after a sharp rally in November on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine.
The Nifty Banking Index slipped 0.4 per cent, with top private-sector lender HDFC Bank Ltd down 0.8 per cent.
The Supreme Court is set to hear a case on waiving interest on loans under moratorium on Wednesday, with banks hoping that the apex court will not offer any more reprieve to borrowers.
Reliance Industries, fell 0.8 per cent, while a rise of nearly 4 per cent in Tata Motors Ltd after reporting higher November sales helped limit losses in the Nifty 50.
Fast food restaurant chain Burger King's India arm opened its 8.1 billion rupees ($110.34 million) initial public offering for subscription on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Just like the other global markets, the local benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened in negative zone today.
Sensex dropped by 60.37 points to 44,595.07 in opening trade, while Nifty slipped by 15.30 points to 13,093.75.
