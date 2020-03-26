10 am

Stocks that drive the markets up

Significant gainers were IndusInd Bank was up 24%, Bajaj FinServ rose 10%, Axis Bank, up 10%, Bajaj Auto was up 9% and Bajaj Finace gained 8.50%

Opening Session

Stock markets made a promising start on Thursday extending yesterday's rally, as investors await the passage and details of a $2 trillion stimulus package in the United States to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

Sensex jumped 675 points, or 2.37%, to 29,210.90, while the Nifty climbed 151 points to 8,508.95.

Major gainers were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HDFC and ICICI Bank, which rose between 5% and 15%.

SENSEX STOCKS

The S&P 500 rallied for a second straight session on Wednesday as the U.S. Senate appeared near a vote on a $2 trillion package to support businesses and households devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Asian stock markets made a cautious start on Thursday following two days of rallies, as investors await the passage and details of a $2 trillion stimulus package in the United States to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

