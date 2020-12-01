Stocks

Market update: Sensex Nifty open in green

BL Internet Desk | Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 01, 2020

Taking cue from Global markets, the benchmark indices -- Sensex and Nifty also opened on a positive note.

Sensex rose 41.45 points to 44,191.1 in opening session, while Nifty was up 14.25 points at 12,983.20.

stocks and shares
