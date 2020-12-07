Stocks

Market Update: Sensex, Nifty open in green

BL Internet Desk | Updated on December 07, 2020 Published on December 07, 2020

Opening bell:

Sensex rises 84.62 points to 45,164.17 in opening session; Nifty advances 25.30 points to 13,283.85

