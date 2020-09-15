Market update: Sensex up 200 points in early trade; Nifty tests 11,500

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Domestic equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid positive global cues and sustained foreign fund inflow.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 212.87 points or 0.55 per cent higher at 38,969.50; while the NSE Nifty rose 60.30 points or 0.53 per cent to 11,500.35.
Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 2 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, HDFC Bank and M&M.
On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, ITC and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.
In the previous session, Sensex ended 97.92 points or 0.25 per cent lower at 38,756.63, while the Nifty slipped 24.40 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 11,440.05.
Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 298.22 crore on a net basis on Monday.
Domestic equities opened on a positive note tracking firm cues from global markets and sustained foreign fund inflow, traders said.
Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-day deals.
Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended significantly higher in overnight trade.
Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.10 per cent lower at USD 39.57 per barrel.
