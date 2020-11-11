Market update: Sensex up 300 points in opening session; Nifty over 12,700

In the opening session today, Sensex jumped 303.67 points to record high of 43,581.32. Meanwhile, Nifty advanced 97.30 points to 12,728.40.

Global market

Asia shares were mostly higher Wednesday in Asia after a worldwide rally spurred by hopes that a Covid-19 vaccine will help the global economy return to normal.

Benchmarks advanced in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney but edged lower in Hong Kong and Shanghai, where new Chinese regulations focused on technology companies prompted selling in that sector.

The proposed regulations issued Monday for public comment give guidelines on how China’s 2008 anti-monopoly law will be applied to internet companies. The announcement gave no indication operators are accused of wrongdoing but cited areas where regulators might look for problems including sharing of information and alliances or pricing services below cost to keep out new competitors.