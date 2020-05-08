Live Market updates: Sensex up 2 per cent at pre-open

File Photo   -  Bloomberg

9.15 am

DOLLAR-RUPEE  FUTURES

 

9.10 am

 

9.05 am

Wall Street gets PayPal lift as Nasdaq wipes out 2020 declines

 

Wall Street's indexes climbed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq erasing losses for 2020, following a clutch of upbeat earnings reports led by PayPal as investors looked past more weak jobs data caused by the coronavirus-induced economic downturn.

READ MORE

 

9 am

Asian equities rise on reopening of economies

Asian equities rose Friday along with U.S. and European futures as investors continue to weigh moves to reopen economies against data illustrating the enormous damage wreaked by the coronavirus.

READ MORE

 

Published on May 08, 2020