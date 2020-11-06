Stocks

Market updates: Benchmark indices open firm

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 06, 2020 Published on November 06, 2020

Sensex spurts 167 points to 41,507, Nifty adds 47 points to 12,167

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Friday's session on a firm footing.

Sensex spurted 167 points or 0.41 per cent to 41,507, while Nifty gained 47 points or 0.39 per cent at 12,167.

