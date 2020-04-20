10.30 am

Daily Rupee call:

The rupee is trading between 76.4 and 76.65 and so it is recommended to stay on the sidelines until either of these levels are breached. Traders can either buy the rupee with tight stop-loss if it rallies above 76.4 or traders can sell the rupee with tight stop-loss if it weakens below 76.65.

Supports: 76.65 and 76.9

Resistances: 76.4 and 76

10.20 am

It recorded ₹450-crore impact on other income due to the crisis

10.10 am

Sectoral Index update:

10.00 am

Top Stocks:

HDFC Bank and Infosys have been on an uptrend rally since the opening session. The two gained over 3 per cent till now. Whereas, on BSE Chart Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank are on the negative end with drop of over 2 per cent.

9.50 am

Investors with a medium-term stance can buy the stock of Bajaj Consumer Care at the current level.

9.50 am

Nikkei down early, S&P 500 futures ease back

9.40 am

Stock movement:

9.30 am

Weekly trading guide

SBI (₹193.2)

The stock of SBI was charting a sideways trend throughout the past week and ended the week at ₹193.2, marginally higher compared with the preceding week. The stock still oscillates within two key levels of ₹173.5, its lifetime low, and ₹200. But until the price stays below ₹200, the uptrend of the stock can be weak and may not sustain.

The 21-day moving average lies around current levels, ie, at ₹193.6. Despite the stock being in a sideways trend, the daily relative strength index has been inching up. But it remains below the mid-point level of 50, possibly indicating that the bull trend has not gained enough strength to establish a strong rally.

The moving average convergence divergence too is in an upward trajectory, but is still in the bearish region. However, it shows signs of the momentum turning in favour of the bulls. Nevertheless, the price is flat, and it should breach either ₹173.5 or ₹200 to confirm the next leg of trend.

So, traders can stay on the fence until then. Above ₹200, the resistance is at ₹215, whereas below ₹173.5, the stock might fall to ₹160.

9.25 am

Opening Bell:

Sensex rises 160.41 points to 31,749.13 in opening session; Nifty advances 45.50 points to 9,312.25.

9.20 am

Oil drops further, US futures at lows not seen since 2001

Crude oil futures fell in electronic trading on Sunday evening, with U.S. futures touching levels not seen since November 2001, extending last week's weakness on the back of sliding demand because of the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 164,000 people worldwide.

The oil market has been under pressure due to a spate of reports on weak fuel consumption and grim forecasts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the International Energy Agency. OPEC, in conjunction with allies, agreed to cut production by 9.7 million bpd beginning in May to stem a growing supply glut as stay-at-home orders and business furloughs sap fuel demand.

9.10 am

Index Outlook | Sensex, Nifty 50 continue to edge higher

The US markets set the tone for domestic markets as well as other global markets last week and the ongoing rally continued across the globe. Both the Sensex and the Nifty progressed higher after an initial struggle.

The Q4 earnings, the rupee’s movement against the greenback and crude oil price action are key events to watch in this week. On the global front, the hope for a coronavirus treatment and sanguine updates on Covid-19 could keep the bullish momentum intact. That said, investors should continue to tread with caution.

Although optimism prevails, there is no reason for investors to lower their guard