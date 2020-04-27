9.55 am

BSE stock Update:

Weekly Trading guide:

SBI (₹179.7)

The stock of SBI continues to stay in the sideways trend which has been in place for the past one month. The price has been oscillating in the band between ₹173.5 and ₹200. Notably, ₹173.5 is the one-year low.

As the overall trend is bearish and the price marginally declined towards the end of last week, the stock seems to be inclining towardsdowntrend. However, until the stock remains above ₹173.5, there are chances of a recovery. But the recovery can be limited by the resistance at ₹200. Taking into account these factors, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed until either of ₹173.5 or ₹200 is breached. Click here to read more on the technicals.

Opening bell:

Sensex surge 507.92 points to 31,835.14 in opening session, while Nifty is up 153.50 points to 9,307.90.

The Asian Markets today inched higher today as the investors await for ECB and Fed meet results, which are likely to come out this week.

Index Outlook

The week ago was choppy for both global and domestic equity markets. After an initial rally, the slump of the crude oil price futures into the negative territory dragged the equity markets across the global lower. The light crude recorded a multi-year low at $6.5 per barrel before recovering to close the week at $16.9 per barrel. In the coming week, the Sensex and the Nifty could continue to follow the global markets.

The April derivative expiry could stir volatility in the later part of the week. On the global front, the US Fed meeting is crucial for the markets and the economy, besides first-quarter gross domestic product numbers.

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 were choppy and dropped slightly last week; near-term view is mixed