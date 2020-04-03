10:40 am

10:30 am

Asian stocks slip as Trump warns of horrors to come

Asian equities fell for a second session on Thursday, after a dire warning about the US coronavirus death toll had investors looking to the safety of dollars and bonds and bracing for more bad news from US jobless figures.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei extended Wednesday's heavy drop with a 1.5 per cent fall, and investors are beginning to worry that equities may re-test last month's lows.

Markets in Hong Kong, Sydney, Shanghai and Seoul fell, though futures for the S&P 500 bounced following Wall Street's 4 per cent plunge overnight. Click here to read in full the Asian markets report.

10:20 am

Rupee slips 48 paise to 76.08 against dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee fell 48 paise to 76.08 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, as investors braced for a prolonged period of uncertainty as coronavirus cases witnessed a sharp rise across the world and in India.

Forex traders said a weak opening in domestic equities dragged the local unit amid mounting fears of a coronavirus-led economic slowdown.

The rupee opened weak at 75.97 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 76.08, down 48 paise over its last close. The rupee had settled at 75.60 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Forex markets in India were closed on April 1 for the annual closing of banks and on April 2 on account of Ram Navami. Click here to read in full the rupee report.

10:00 am

Sensex, Nifty trade weak

Sensex and Nifty continued to trade in the red in the morning session on Friday. The Sensex was at 27,836, down 384 points or 1.36 per cent lower, while the Nifty was at 8,155, down 98 points or 1.19 per cent lower.

The top gainers in the Sensex pack were M&M, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, ITC and PowerGrid, while the laggards were IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, Asian Paints and Titan.

According to a PTI report, Sensex tumbled over 400 points in early trade on Friday led by losses in banking and auto stocks as investor sentiment continued to be weighed down by uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the 30-share BSE barometer Sensex slumped 1,203.18 points or 4.08 per cent to finish at 28,265.31. Similarly, the NSE Nifty tanked 343.95 points, or 4 per cent, to close at 8,253.80.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded equity shares worth Rs 1,116.79 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.

Market was closed on Thursday on account of ‘Ram Navami’

With fresh cases of novel coronavirus mounting by the day, concerns over a looming economic recession are keeping investors on edge, traders said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India stood at over 2,500, according to a Health Ministry log.

The global tally of infections has crossed one million, with over 53,000 deaths.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red, while those in Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note.

Benchmark exchanges on Wall Street ended significantly higher in overnight trade.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 47 paise to 76.07 against the US dollar in morning trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 3.44 per cent to USD 28.91 per barrel.

Oil futures had rocketed over 30 per cent on Thursday after US President Donald Trump tweeted that he expected Russia and Saudi Arabia will end a price war by slashing crude output.

9.30 AM

Opening bell:

Sensex drops 375.34 points to 27,889.97 in opening session; Nifty tumbles 105.35 points to 8,148.45.

9.20 AM

Day Trading Guide for April 3, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹829 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 815 795 845 860 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹815 levels

₹602 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 590 575 615 630 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹615 levels

₹166 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 163 159 170 175 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock ITC rebounds up from ₹163 levels

₹65 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 63 60 69 72 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹63 levels

₹1080 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1060 1040 1100 1120 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹1,100 levels

₹186 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 180 173 194 202 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹180 levels

₹1708 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1685 1650 1735 1760 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with while retaining a stop-loss at ₹1,735 levels

8257 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 8200 8100 8350 8440 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses down from 8,350 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Nippon Life India Asset Management (₹258.5): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current levels. After recording a 52-week high at ₹452.9 in late February this year, the stock changed direction and started to decline. The stock has been in a short-term downtrend since then. But it found support at around ₹200 in late March and started to trend upwards triggered by positive divergence on the daily relative strength index.

Over the past one week, the stock has been in a corrective rally. On Wednesday, the stock gained almost 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume and managed to close above the near-term resistance level of ₹250. It has rallied 6.6 per cent this week with good volume. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Nippon Life Asset Management.