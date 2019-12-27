9.30 am

Asia stocks hit 18-month high in festive cheer

Asian shares jumped to an 18-month high on Friday while gold and oil prices stayed buoyant in a holiday-shortened week, as investor optimism was boosted by hopes a US-China trade deal would soon be signed.

Traders returned from their Christmas and Boxing Day break to digest comments from Beijing that it was in close contact with Washington about an initial trade agreement, shortly after US President Donald Trump talked up a signing ceremony for the recently struck Phase 1 trade deal.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 0.55 per cent to 555.25, a level not seen since mid-2018. It is up about 16% so far this year.

Japan's Nikkei was flat, but on track for a near 20 per cent rise this year, biggest annual increase since 2013.

9.18 am

Sensex jumps 100 points, Nifty starts at 12,164

The broader NSE Nifty 50 opened at 12,164.80, gaining 38.25 points.

Meanwhile, BSE sensex opened at 41,286.62, showing a 122.86 points jump. Allahabad Bank surged 8 per cent and Reliance Capital Ltd gained over 4 per cent.

9.10 am

Today's stock pick

Bharat Dynamics (₹304.8): Buy

Investors with a contrarian view can buy the stock of Bharat Dynamics at current levels. After recording a 52-week high at ₹365 in early November this year, the stock began to decline. It witnessed a sharp fall in early December as well. But, a key medium-term support in the band between ₹280 and ₹285 arrested the stock’s fall in mid-December. Thereafter it moved sideways in a narrow range. For more on this recommendation read here.

9.00 am

Day Trading Guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1271 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1260 1245 1285 1298 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹1,285 levels

₹729 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 723 715 736 742 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rebounds up from ₹723 levels

₹236 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 234 231 239 242 Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of ITC. Sell on rallies while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹239 levels

₹128 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 125 122 130 133 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹130 levels

₹1515 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1500 1485 1530 1545 The stock of RIL is witnessing selling pressure at higher levels. Go short if it reverses down from ₹1,530 levels

₹329 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 325 318 335 341 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI falls below ₹325 levels

₹2201 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2180 2160 2220 2240 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹2,180 levels

12135 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12085 12035 12190 12240 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract advances above 12,190 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.