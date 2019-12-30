10.25 am

NSE Gainers and Losers:

The top ten gainers in the broader 50-pack NSE Nifty was IndusInd Bank ltd with a change of 1.34 per cent. The next in line were the stocks of Mahindra and Mahindra with jump of 1.27 per cent. Others that made it to the list were ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and TCS.

In the losers list of the 50-pack gauge was Coal India ltd with a drop of 0.96 per cent. Followed by BPCL with 0.92 per cent change. Others in the list were Tata Steel, Reliance and State bank of India.

10.15 am

Stock trading call: Buy Snowman Logistics

Investors with a high risk appetite can buy the stock of Snowman Logistics, a small-cap company, at current levels. In August, the stock registered a new low at ₹26.6 and arrested its long-term downtrend.

It took support in the band between ₹26 and ₹28 in September and began to trend upwards, triggered by positive divergence in the weekly moving average convergence divergence indicator. Since then, it has been in a medium-term uptrend.

While trending up, the stock had breached a key resistance at ₹35 in late September, which turned into significant support levels. The stock took support from ₹35 in early December and continued to trend upwards, and has been in a short-term uptrend.

Last Friday, the stock surged 4 per cent, accompanied by an above-average volume, strengthening the uptrend.

A decisive rally above the current resistance can pave the way for an up-move to ₹46 and then to ₹50 over the medium term, with a pause at ₹46. Traders can buy with a deep stop-loss at ₹38.

10.05 am

Daily Rupee call: Buy with stop loss at 71.6

The rupee (INR) began the session on Friday at 71.3 against the dollar (USD). But after registering an intraday high of 71.19, the local currency weakened and ended the week at 71.35. The rupee has been the weakest Asian currency in the past week. This is despite the one-year forward spread of USDINR stabilising around 310 points and weakening dollar index.

Though the price action indicates a bearish bias, 71.4 is a considerable support for the Indian currency. Also, the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the prior trend is at 71.38, making the price level a significant support. Thus, the rupee might start its deceleration at current levels. If the local currency strengthens on the back of the support at 71.4, it will face hurdles at 71.2 and 71. On the other hand, if the support is breached, the subsequent support is at 71.6.

Trade strategy:

Though the rupee is trading with a negative bias, fresh short positions are not recommended at current levels as 71.4 is a strong support. Moreover, the dollar seems to be facing selling pressure. Hence, traders are advised to initiate rupee longs on declines with 71.6 as stop loss.

Supports: 71.4 and 71.6

Resistances: 71.2 and 71

9.55 am

Sensex, Nifty in green

Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 100 points in opening session on Monday tracking gains in banking, FMCG and IT stocks.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 109.18 points or 0.26 per cent higher at 41,684.32, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 27.60 points or 0.23 per cent to 12,273.40.

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 1.50 per cent, followed by Mahindra and Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, TCS, Maruti and Sun Pharma.

On the other hand, RIL was the top loser, shedding up to 0.76 per cent. SBI, HUL, Tata Steel and Infosys were also trading in the red.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge ended 411.38 points, or 1 per cent, higher at 41,575.14. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty closed 119.25 points, or 0.98 per cent, up at 12,245.80.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 81.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 125.77 crore on Friday, data available with stock exchange showed.

According to experts, traders appeared keen on creating fresh positions post expiry of December series derivatives contracts.

Cue from FinMin

Domestic market is awaiting cues from the budget after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that honest commercial decisions taken by bankers will be protected.

In a meeting with heads of the public sector banks (PSBs), also attended by the CBI Director, she assured the bankers that a distinction would be made between genuine commercial failures and culpability.

Oil markets

Bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading significantly higher in their respective early sessions, while those in Tokyo and Seoul were in the red.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.19 per cent to USD 67 per barrel, after the US has carried out air strikes against a pro-Iran militant group in Iraq, killing 15 fighters.

The US strikes came after a barrage of 30 or more rockets was fired on Friday at the K1 Iraqi military base in Kirkuk, an oil-rich region north of Baghdad, killing a US civilian contractor and wounding four US service members as well as Iraqi security forces.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 2 paise to 71.32 against the US dollar in morning session.- PTI

9.45 am

Weekly Trading Guide

SBI (₹337.2)

The bull trend in the stock of SBI is struggling to carry the momentum as the price seem to be stuck between ₹325 and ₹340 for quite some time. It is traversing across the 21-day moving average, which is at ₹331, which means there is no clear trend. Thus, the stock must move out of this price band to confirm the next leg of the trend. But since the support at ₹325 is considerably strong, the stock can be approached with a bullish bias until the price stays above that level.

The 23.6 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous bull trend coincides with ₹325, making the support significant. Even though the daily relative strength index is staying above the midpoint level of 50, it is visibly flat. Also, the moving average convergence divergence is flat, unable to hint the upcoming trend.

From a trading perspective, rather than buying at current levels, traders can either buy when the price moderates to ₹330 or when the price decisively breaks above ₹340. Place the stop- loss at ₹320. The immediate resistance is seen at ₹351, its prior high. The resistance above that level is at ₹362.

9.35 am

Go long on ONGC futures

The long-term outlook for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (Rs 128.3) remains negative. However, in the short-term, it may remain positive. The stock has major support at Rs 117 and a close below that level alone can change the short-term outlook to negative. On the other hand, it finds an immediate resistance at Rs 132 and a major one at Rs 144. A close above the latter could also change the medium-term outlook to positive. Only a close above Rs 180 would change the long-term outlook to positive for ONGC.

9.25 am

Asian shares down from 18 month top; oil steady after US strikes

A broad gauge of Asian share markets fell on Monday as investors consolidated gains after scaling 18-month highs last week, while oil was steady after the US carried out air strikes on an Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group in Iraq and Syria.

Around 0145 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.09 per cent lower. The index had touched its highest level since June 19, 2018 on Friday, lifted by investor hopes that a US-China trade deal would be signed soon. Chinese blue chips were 0.15 per cent lower, while Australian shares shed 0.56 per cent. Japan's Nikkei stock index slid 0.51 per cent.

Easing trade war worries and reduced uncertainty over the United Kingdom's plans to leave the European Union after British elections returned a strong Conservative majority have offered a lift to global equities this month, helping the broad MSCI Asia index rise more than 6 per cent and putting it on track for its strongest month since January.

9.17 am

Opening bell

NSE Nifty 50 opened with at 12,269.65, making a 23.85 points jump.

The BSE Sensex started with 68.92 points jump at 41,644.06. In the previous close, BSE sensex had zoomed 400 points.

9.10 am

Shares on focus

RattanIndia Power on Friday said its board has approved a proposal to issue securities to its lenders as well as promoter entity RR Infralands Private Ltd to pare debt. The lenders had funded the 1,350 MW, Phase - I, thermal power project in Amravati, Maharashtra. The consortium includes PFC, Axis Bank, UCO Bank, LIC, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, SBI, PNB, Canara Bank, United Bank, Syndicate Bank and REC. The lenders would be issued 80.57 lakh shares of face value ₹10 each.

Adani Logistics has acquired a majority stake in Snowman Logistics for ₹296 crore, marking its foray into cold-chain logistics. Adani Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, has signed an agreement to acquire 40.25 per cent stake or 6.72 crore shares in Snowman Logistics from Gateway Distriparks, at ₹44 a share. This would trigger a mandatory open offer to the shareholders of Snowman Logistics. Shares of Gateway Distriparks and Snowman will remain in focus.

9.00 am

Index Outlook: Sensex and Nifty stay above vital bases

The equity benchmark indices — the Sensex and the Nifty — started the past week on a subdued note and subsequently turned choppy during the December derivatives expiry session.

But the indices made strong gains on Friday, recovering the initial loss. The December auto sales number, rupee movement against the dollar and crude oil price, along with developments in the global markets, need to be watched in the coming week .

