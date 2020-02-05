9.30 AM

What to watch

Bosch, NIIT, HPCL, Adani Gas results eyed

Almost 100 companies will declare their quarterly results on Wednesday. Among them are Adani Gas, Adani Enterprises, Ajanta Pharma, Andhra Bank, Apollo Tyres, Berger Paints, Bosch, Brigade, Cipla, Cadila Healthcare, Divi’s Labs, DLF, Engineers India, GE Power, Godrej Agrovet, Greaves Cotton, Greenpanel, GTL Infra, Gujarat Gas, Hikal, Indiabulls Housing Fin, Jyothy Labs, Kaveri Seeds, NIIT, PTC India, Schneider Electric, Shalimar Paints, Sundaram Clayton and Zuari Agro.

HPCL hovers at a crucial level

The stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) announce Q3 results today. Following a prolonged downtrend, the stock tested a significant support at ₹223 and bounced back, gaining 3.7 per cent on Tuesday to end at ₹231.6 on the BSE. The outcome of the quarterly results could provide a clear direction for the stock. A strong plunge below ₹223 will strengthen the downtrend and drag the stock down to ₹217 and ₹220 levels. But positive results can push it up to ₹240 and ₹250 levels.

DLF stock now in recovery mode

After a 12 per cent tumble on Budget day, the stock of DLF recover some lost ground in the past two trading sessions. It gained 6 per cent accompanied by above-average volume on Tuesday to close at ₹245.3, ahead of Q3 results announcement today. There has been a rise in daily volumes over the past four trading sessions. The stock faces a crucial resistance at ₹262 that has been capping the upside since mid-December year last. A rally above this level can test ₹270. Supports are at ₹235 and ₹220.

9.23 AM

Sensex opens 132.33 points higher at 40,921.71; Nifty advances 26.2 points to 12,005.85.

9.10 AM

Day Trading Guide:

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1229 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1215 1200 1245 1260 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,215 levels

₹787 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 778 770 797 806 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹797 levels

₹215 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 211 207 219 223 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹211 levels

₹106 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 103 100 110 114 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC rebounds up from ₹103 levels

₹1425 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1410 1395 1440 1455 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL bounces up from ₹1,410 levels

₹306 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 298 293 312 320 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock fails to move beyond ₹312 levels

₹2107 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2085 2065 2130 2150 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock declines below ₹2,085 levels

11964 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11910 11860 12010 12060 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses higher from 11,910 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.05 AM

