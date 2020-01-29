10.00 am

Broker's call -

Stock: Torrent Pharmaceuticals (Buy)

Broker: Anand Rathi

CMP: ₹1,910

Target: ₹2,265

9.48 am

Yesterday, the rupee (INR) gained as it closed at 71.33 versus its previous close of 71.44 against the dollar (USD). Thus, it has gone back above the important level of 71.4. Notably, the one-year forward spread continues to stay around 300 points.

Further appreciation will face a hurdle at 71.2. A break of that level can take the exchange rate of USDINR to 71. On the other hand, if the local currency depreciates, 71.4 will act as a support. The 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level coincides at that level. If it slips below 71.4, it can decline to 71.6.



Trade strategy:

Though the rupee gained yesterday, the recent trend is bearish. Also, the dollar index is likely to breakout of a key resistance, which will weigh on the Indian currency. Hence, one can take bearish view until the rupee trades below 71.2. Traders can sell rupee for intraday with stop-loss at 71.

Supports: 71.4 and 71.6

Resistances: 71.24 and 71

9.35 am

BSE Sensex jumps 230 points

The 30-pack BSE Sensex is hovering around 41,201.06, showing a jump of 234.20 points or 0.57 per cent.

Here is how the the 30 stocks of the indice is doing:

9.25 am

Asian Markets

Asian shares erased earlier gains on Wednesday, swinging into negative territory as a spike in new Chinese virus cases sent Hong Kong stocks tumbling and fuelled fears about the economic impact of the outbreak.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 0.52 per cent. Hong Kong shares fell 2.8 per cent on their first session after a two-and-a-half trading day break for Lunar New Year, led by declines in financial services, real estate, and consumer goods companies.

However, Australian shares rose 0.57 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index advanced 0.4 per cent, partly because investors in these markets have already had a chance to react to the virus outbreak, which has claimed more than 100 lives. Read more

9.17 am

Opening Bell:

The markets opened on a positive note today.

BSE Sensex started with a jump of 211.14 points at 41,178.

Whereas the NSE Nifty 50 opened at 12,116.15, showing a jump of 60.35 points.

9.13 am

Day Trading Guide for January 29, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1222 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1210 1200 1235 1250 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹1,235 levels

₹777 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 768 760 786 795 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹768 levels

₹230 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 228 226 233 236 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹233 levels

₹116 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 114 112 119 122 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹114 levels

₹1471 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1455 1440 1485 1500 Near-term stance is bearish for the stock of RIL. Sell the stock in rallies with a fixed stop-loss ₹1,485 levels

₹314 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 310 304 320 327 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹320 levels

₹2184 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2165 2145 2205 2225 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS advances above ₹2,205 levels

12068 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12020 11970 12125 12175 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract fails to move beyond 12,125 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.10 am

KRBL (₹297): Buy

Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of KRBL at current levels. The stock jumped 6.3 per cent accompanied by above average volume and surpassed a key immediate resistance at around ₹290 on Tuesday. This rally has helped the stock to resume its medium-term uptrend that has been in place since it took support at ₹187 in mid-November last year.

Both the daily and the weekly relative strength indices have entered the bullish zone from the neutral region backing the bullish momentum. Likewise, the daily as well as the weekly price rate of change indicators hover in the positive terrain implying buying interest.

With the resumption of uptrend, the short-term outlook has turned bullish for the stock. It has potential to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹310 and ₹315 in the ensuing trading sessions. Traders with a short-term view can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹290.