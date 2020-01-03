Live Market Updates for January 3, 2020

BL Internet Desk
9.10 am

Today's Stock Pick: Jindal Steel & Power (₹173.4): Buy

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL)

 

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Jindal Steel & Power at current levels. The stock has been in a short-term uptrend since taking support at ₹132 in mid-December 2019. While trending up, the stock had decisively breached its 200-DMA and trades well above 50- and 200-DMAs.

The medium-term trend is also up for the stock since it took base at ₹91 in early October 2019. FOR MORE ON THIS TECHNICALS CLICK HERE

The daily and the weekly price rate of change indicators hover in the positive territory indicating buying interest.

Overall, the short-term outlook is bullish for the stock. It can continue to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹181 and ₹184 in the short-term. Traders can buy the stock at current levels with a stop-loss at ₹169.

 

9.05 am

 

Day Trading Guide

₹1286 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1270

1255

1300

1315

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,270 levels

 

₹734 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

728

722

740

746

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹740 levels

 

₹239 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

237

235

242

245

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹237 levels

 

₹128 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

125

122

130

133

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹125 levels

 

₹1535 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1505

1550

1565

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,520 levels

 

₹339 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

334

328

347

355

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹334 levels

 

₹2157 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2140

2120

2180

2200

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of TCS falls below ₹2,140 levels

 

12339 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12290

12240

12390

12440

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 12,290 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on January 03, 2020