9.10 am

Today's Stock Pick: Jindal Steel & Power (₹173.4): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Jindal Steel & Power at current levels. The stock has been in a short-term uptrend since taking support at ₹132 in mid-December 2019. While trending up, the stock had decisively breached its 200-DMA and trades well above 50- and 200-DMAs.

The medium-term trend is also up for the stock since it took base at ₹91 in early October 2019. FOR MORE ON THIS TECHNICALS CLICK HERE

The daily and the weekly price rate of change indicators hover in the positive territory indicating buying interest.

Overall, the short-term outlook is bullish for the stock. It can continue to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹181 and ₹184 in the short-term. Traders can buy the stock at current levels with a stop-loss at ₹169.

9.05 am

Day Trading Guide

₹1286 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1270 1255 1300 1315 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,270 levels

₹734 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 728 722 740 746 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹740 levels

₹239 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 237 235 242 245 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ITC while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹237 levels

₹128 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 125 122 130 133 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹125 levels

₹1535 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1520 1505 1550 1565 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,520 levels

₹339 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 334 328 347 355 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹334 levels

₹2157 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2140 2120 2180 2200 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of TCS falls below ₹2,140 levels

12339 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12290 12240 12390 12440 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 12,290 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.