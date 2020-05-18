9.30 am

No sign of repeat of price rout on eve of May contract expiry

9.20 am

Opening bell:

The markets opened on a negative note today as the country starts its lockdown 4. The NSE Nifty opened at 9,085.50, dropping 51.35 points or 0.56 per cent.

The BSE Sensex opened at 30,935.80, a fall of 161.93 points or 0.52 per cent.

9.10 am

Global market:

Asian shares were led higher by S&P 500 futures on Monday and oil prices hit a five-week peak as countries' efforts to re-open their economies stirred hopes the world was nearer to emerging from recession.

Summer weather is enticing much of the world to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns as centres of the outbreak from New York to Italy and Spain gradually lift restrictions that have kept millions cooped up for months.

Nikkei gains 0.6%, S&P 500 futures climb 1.1%

9.00 am

Weekly trading guide

RIL (₹1,459.4)

The stock of Reliance Industries declined through last week. It ended the week at ₹1,459.4 after registering an intra-week low of ₹1,415.1 on Friday. At ₹1,415.1 lies the 21-day moving average, which is a key support.

Also, the stock has fallen below the important level of ₹1,500 and there are signs of further weakness. The daily relative strength index, though above the midpoint level of 50, has taken a downward path. The moving average convergence divergence indicator in the daily chart has turned the trajectory downwards, indicating a potential trend-reversal.

But the 21-day moving average at ₹1,415, along with ₹1,400, can be a good support zone that can possibly arrest further decline. So, despite bearish indications the stock can be expected to fall only if it breaks below ₹1,400.

So, traders can initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at ₹1,470 if the stock slips below ₹1,400. The nearest support can be spotted at ₹1,365 with the subsequent support at ₹1,320. Read more on this technicals here.