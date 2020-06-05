9.25 am

Opening Session

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 200 points in early trade on Friday, led by strong buying in Tata Steel, ONGC, SBI, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, M&M, HDFC Bank, Reliance and Bajaj Finance amid buying from institutional investors.

The 30-share index was trading 264.95 points or 0.82 per cent higher at 34,259.05.

Similarly, NSE Nifty rose 77.60 points or 0.77 per cent to 10,106.70.

Tata Steel and Tata Motors wre the top gainers in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent.

However, TCS, PowerGrid, HindustanUniLever and Infosys were the losers.

Breaking above a key long-term resistance at ₹235, the stock of Wockhardt jumped 5 per cent on Thursday with above average volume. The recent rally has also enabled the stock

Emkay Global

Cholamandalam Investment (Buy)

CMP: ₹142.9

Target: ₹240

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company (CIFC) reported weak momentum in disbursement growth for the vehicle finance business, which fell by about 36.3 per cent y-o-y (-20.9 per cent q-o-q) to ₹4,700 crore, whereas Home Equity disbursements fell about 43 per cent y-o-y (-35.1 per cent q-o-q) to ₹590 crore.

Asian markets were in a tight range on Friday after a mixed Wall Street session and as investors awaited key U.S. jobs data while sustained hopes about a global economic recovery kept pressure on the safe-haven dollar.

The week's global equity rally lost some steam on Thursday as traders took winnings from seven days of gains, backing away ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls data, which is expected to show further deterioration in the U.S. jobs market.

