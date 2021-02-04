Market updates: Sensex down 140 points, Nifty near 14,700

Opening bell: Sensex fell140.79 points to 50,114.96 in opening session and Nifty shed 31.30 points to 14,758.65.

Global market

Asian stocks came under pressure on Thursday as a mixed Wall Street session gave investors few immediate reasons to increase their risk positions following the recent social media-driven trading chaos.

Markets have calmed significantly in the past few days with the Cboe Volatility index down on Wednesday as wild swings in stock prices of GameStop and other social media favorites subsided and the retail trading frenzy faded.

However, caution continues to dominate sentiment despite positive corporate earnings and firm signs of economic recovery.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.34 per cent during early trade and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.35 per cent.