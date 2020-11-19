Market updates: Sensex, Nifty reverse losses, back in the green

Office buzz | Flex workspaces set to grow
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
The Sensex and Nifty recouped their early losses to trade in the green in morning trade on Thursday.
At 10:15 am, Sensex was at 44,196, up 16 points or 0.04 per cent. Nifty was up 14 points or 0.11 per cent at 12,952.
According to an agency report, Sensex tumbled over 200 points in early trade, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Infosys amid negative cues from global markets.
In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 227.34 points or 0.52 per cent higher at its record closing of 44,180.05, while Nifty advanced 64.05 points or 0.50 per cent to end at its all-time high of 12,938.25.
Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 3,071.93 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional exchange data.
Asian markets are trading lower mainly taking cues for US markets, said Arjun Yash Mahajan Head Institutional Business at Reliance Securities.
However, underlying strength in domestic markets continues to look good and any meaningful downside will be used as an opportunity to buy quality stocks, he noted.
US markets closed lower as decision to close public school system by New York City officials to contain virus dampened investors’ sentiments despite positive announcement made by Pfizer about improved efficacy of its vaccine candidate along with BioNTech.
Decision by the New York City officials raised concerns about whether more states may opt for economic restrictions due to rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases, said Mahajan.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading in the red in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the positive territory.
Bourses in the US ended on a negative note in overnight trade.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.56 per cent lower at $44.09 per barrel (with inputs from PTI).
Better chat experience‘Work from home’ apps and tools are getting more features. Microsoft has just allowed 20 ...
A leader oughtn’t to have one set of rules for himself and a different one for the team, says WV Raman
Civil servants often take the rap for delayed projects — but is it fair to make them the fall guy?
An autonomous vacuum cleaner with app- and Alexa control, video camera, and powerful, noisy suction
It is likely to improve the distribution income per unit by 4.2 per cent
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Allcargo Logistics at current levels. The stock ...
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...