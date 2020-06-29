9.55 am

9.50 am

9.45 am

Banking, Financail stocks pull down markets

Domestic equity markets fell on Monday, dragged by weakness in banking, IT and financial stocks, as a jump in coronavirus cases threatened the reopening of the economy, dimming hopes of a quick recovery.

The BSE benchmark Sensex lost 286.95 points at 34,884.31. It ended on Friday at 35,171,27

On the NSE, the Nifty 50 index fell 91.30 points or 0.90% to 10,291.70.

Covid-19 cases in India jumped by a record 19,459 to 548,318 as of Monday morning, with the death toll rising to 16,475, according to latest health ministry data.

The global death toll reached half a million people on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally.

Maharashtra was set to extend for a month the lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.

9.40 am

Diesel price on Monday scaled a new high after prices were hiked for the 22nd time in just over three weeks, taking the cumulative increase to Rs 11.14 per litre.

Petrol price was increased by 5 paise per litre and diesel 13 paise a litre across the country, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

In Delhi, a litre of petrol now comes for Rs 80.43 per litre as compared to Rs 80.38 earlier. Diesel rates have been increased to Rs 80.53 per litre from Rs Rs 80.40.

Rates vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

In Mumbai, petrol price went up from Rs 87.14 per litre to Rs 87.19, while diesel was hiked to Rs 78.83 from Rs 78.71.

While the diesel rates have been hiked for the 22nd time since June 7, petrol price has been raised on 21 occasions.

There was no change in prices on Sunday. - PTI

9.30 am

9.20 am

9.15 am

The stock of Reliance Industries is ruling strongly in uncharted territory. The long-term outlook for Reliance Industries will remain positive as long as it rules above ₹1,408. The stock finds an immediate support at ₹1,617 and the next one at ₹1,537. If the current bullish trend sustains, Reliance Industries stock could cross the crucial ₹2,000-mark. However, we expect the stock to move in a narrow band with a negative bias

9.10 am

Oil prices slid for a second straight session on Monday as coronavirus cases rose in the United States and other places, leading countries to resume partial lockdowns that could hurt fuel demand.

