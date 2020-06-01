9.45 am

9.40 am

9.35 am

Opening session

Sensex crosses 33K climbing 800 pts; Nifty tops 9,800 level

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 800 points on Monday led by gains in Metal, Banking, IT, Auto, Realty and Financial Services.

Major stocks that drove the markets higher were Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Indus Ind Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, M&M and ITC, that rose up to 6 per cent.

Tata Steel are the top performer in the Sensex pack, and the stock gained 6.75 per cent to Rs 314.20, followed by Axis Bank with a gain of 6 per cent.

Markets turned buoyant after the Centre decided to phasing out of the lockdown from June 1 and most of the states have begun to reopen their economy after the lockdown. This has helped to enthuse the sentiment of the market players. Also, it is said there are huge short-position built-up during the last two weeks and the short covering has been the main driving force for the rally.

The 30-share BSE barometer rose 879.55 points or 2.70 per cent, to 33,303.65.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty climbed 258.35 points, or 2.70 per cent, at 9,838.65.

9.25 am

Investors with a medium-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Forge at current levels.

9.20 am

The markets may have bounced back in the last three days, signalling that the worst may be over for the time being. With foreign institutional investors (FIIs) too in a buying mood in the last two days, sentiment got a further boost.

9.12 am

9.10 am

9.05 am

The long and medium-term outlook for NTPC (₹97.85) will be negative, as long as the stock rules below ₹145. After the recent bounce back from ₹73, the short-term outlook had turned positive for NTPC. While the immediate resistance appears at ₹104, NTPC finds a major resistance at ₹118. On the other hand, it finds an immediate support ₹92.90

9 am

Seven of top-10 cos add ₹1.76 lakh crore in m-cap

Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies added a whopping ₹1,76,014.51 crore to their market capitalisation last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.

RIL, HUL, HDFC, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank were the other winners in the top-10 list, while TCS, Bharti Airtel and Infosys finished with losses for the week ended Friday.

8.55 pm

SBI (₹161.3)

The stock of SBI appreciated last week and posted a weekly gain of nearly 7 per cent after declining during the preceding three week

