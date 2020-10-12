Stocks

Market updates: Sensex up 300 points; Nifty around 12k in opening session

PTI | Updated on October 12, 2020 Published on October 12, 2020

The benchmark indices opened in the green territory on Monday. The Sensex rallied 373.63 points to 40,883.12 in opening session. Whereas, Nifty surged 102.55 points to 12,016.75.

stock market
