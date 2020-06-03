10.15 am

Morning Session

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 500 points in early trade on Wednesday, led by strong buying in HDFC duo, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries as positive domestic and global cues enthused investor sentiment.

Massive influx of foreign funds also supported market sentiments, traders said.

After hitting a high of 34,422.71, the 30-share index was trading 356.40 points or 1.05 per cent higher at 34,181.93.

Similarly, NSE Nifty surged 109.60 points or 1.65 per cent to 10,088.70.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 6 per cent, followed by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech and HUL were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer soared 522.01 points or 1.57 per cent to settle at 33,825.53, and the broader Nifty jumped 152.95 points or 1.56 per cent to 9,979.10.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 7,498.29 crore in the capital market on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

9.55 am

IndiGo jumps 8 per cent despite showing loss

The stock of Interglobe Aviation (IndiGo) has moved up over 8 per cent on the BSE today despite the airlines reported net loss of Rs 870 crore in March quarter.

The stock has been on the declining trend past three months. It has fallen from a high of Rs 1,214 and touched a low of Rs 850 on March 23 this year. Subsequently, the stock was rising cautiously from this level. Today, it has achieved 8 per cent gain and was quoted at Rs 1,020.45 clearing one-month high of Rs 1,006.

9.40 am

The closure of flight operations has affected the profitability of IndiGo, the Delhi-based low cost airline.

Indigo reported a net loss of Rs 870.8 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31 as against a net profit of Rs 595.8 crore previously.

9.25 am

9.20 am

9 am

Sharekhan, a BNP Paribas-owned full services brokerage house, has announced its plan to enter into the discount broking business through a new subsidiary.

This new business initiative is being launched under ‘Project Leapp’.

8.55 am

Investors with short-term perspective can buy the stock of Sterlite Technologies at current levels. The stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹59.8 in early March this year and began to move sideways. It subsequently took support in the band between ₹59 and ₹63 and started to trend upwards in early April.

