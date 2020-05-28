11:10 am

Sensex, Nifty hold firm

The benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, were trading on a firm note in the morning session on Thrusday.

Sensex was at 32,076, up 471 points or 1.49 per cent firmer, while the Nifty was at 9,453, up 138 points or 1.48 per cent.

The top gainers on the Sensex were IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC and HeroMoto Corp, while the laggards were TCS, ITC, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and HCL Tech.

According to a PTI report, the Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade as index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank extended their gains ahead of May derivatives expiry.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 995.92 points or 3.25 per cent higher at 31,605.22, while the broader Nifty surged 285.90 points or 3.17 per cent to 9,314.95.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors sold equities worth Rs 334.74 crore in the capital market on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed.

Benchmarks are rising on account of short-covering by market participants ahead of May derivatives expiry, analysts said.

However, investor sentiment continues to remain cautious as coronavirus cases has been on a rise in the country, they noted.

The number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,58,333 and the death toll touched 4,531, according to Health Ministry data.

Globally, the number of cases linked to the disease has crossed 56.93 lakh and the deceased tally stood around 3.55 lakh.

Meanwhile, bourses in Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains as optimism over the reopening of major economies across the planet continued to push equities higher.

Benchmarks in Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red tracking rising US-China tensions.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight trade.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 2.53 per cent lower at $33.86 per barrel (with inputs from PTI).

11:00 am

Dollar treads water against euro; yuan sinks on US-China tensions

The dollar steadied against the euro on Wednesday even as the common currency remained supported by news of a proposal for an economic recovery package to help the euro zone region recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The euro was up 0.03 per cent against the dollar at $1.09855, after rising as high as $1.10315, its strongest since April 1. The common currency gained 0.8 per cent on the greenback on Tuesday.

The European Union’s (EU) 's executive unveiled a 750 billion euro ($825.23 billion) plan on Wednesday to prop up economies hammered by the coronavirus crisis, hoping to end months of squabbling over how to fund a recovery that has exposed faultlines across the 27-nation bloc. Click here to read more.

10:40 am

Daily Rupee call: Rupee likely to inch up

The rupee (INR) has begun the session today on a weaker note at 75.9 versus yesterday’s close of 75.71 against the dollar (USD). Nevertheless, the exchange rate remains in the range 75.6 and 76, within which it has been oscillating for the past two weeks.

Currently trading around 75.9, the domestic currency has a substantial support at 76. A break below this level can intensify sell-off. But if it takes support and strengthens, it might advance towards the resistance at 75.6. A breakout this level can take the exchange rate to 75.4.

On Wednesday, the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) were net sellers. The net outflow stood at nearly ₹335 crore (equity and debt combined). Despite this, the rupee ended yesterday’s session flat. Click here to read in full the Daily Rupee Call report.

10:20 am

Asian shares set to sag on US-China woes

sian shares are likely to dip on Thursday after remarks by United States (US) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Hong Kong no longer warranted special treatment under US law reignited worries about worsening relations with Beijing.

After posting early losses, E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.03 per cent, while Nikkei futures pointed to a loss of 10 points.

Pompeo said overnight that China had undermined Hong Kong's autonomy so fundamentally that the territory no longer warranted special treatment, a potentially big blow to the city's status as a financial hub.

Some investors worry a punitive US response to China on the issue of Hong Kong could result in a tit-for-tat reaction from Beijing, further straining ties between the world's two biggest economies and further hobbling global growth. Click here to read more.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Thursday May 28, 2020

₹903 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 890 875 920 935 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹890 levels

₹705 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 695 685 715 725 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹695 levels

₹192 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 189 186 195 198 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC rallies above ₹195 levels

₹77 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 75 73 80 82 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹80 levels

₹1446 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1430 1412 1460 1475 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,430 levels

₹158 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 153 149 164 169 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹153 levels

₹2005 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1985 1965 2025 2045 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS advances above ₹2,025 levels

9309 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 9230 9170 9370 9440 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from ₹9,230 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Wipro (₹201.7): Buy

The stock of Wipro jumped 6.8 per cent with above average volume, breaking above a vital resistance level of ₹196 on Wednesday. Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock at current levels.

Since recording a 52-week low at ₹159 in mid-March this year, the stock has been in a medium term uptrend. But, encountering a key resistance at ₹196 in early April, the stock was on a sideways movement in the band between ₹175 and ₹196 until recently.

With the recent 6.8-per cent jump, the stock has moved out of the sideways movement and appears to have resumed its medium-term uptrend. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Wipro.