The June futures contract of nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) which had been oscillating in the range of ₹900 to ₹960 since mid-April, broke out of the range on Tuesday.

₹1022 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1005 990 1035 1050 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,005 levels

₹701 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 690 680 710 720 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹710 levels

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of VIP Industries at current levels. After registering a 52-week low at ₹187 in late March, the stock bounced up and started to consolidate

The rally in the domestic stock markets continued unhindered for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, mirroring global market cues.

