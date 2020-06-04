Live Market Updates: Sensex recoups from a 1,150-point plunge in 10 minutes; up 139 points

9.25 am

Sensex stocks

 

9.15 am

 

9.10 am

Sensex Pre-Open session

 

9.05 am

MCX-Nickel: Go long on declines

 

The June futures contract of nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) which had been oscillating in the range of ₹900 to ₹960 since mid-April, broke out of the range on Tuesday.

READ MORE

9 am

Day Trading Guide for June 4, 2020

 

₹1022 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1R2COMMENT
100599010351050Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,005 levels

₹701 • Infosys

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
690680710720Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹710 levels
8.55 am

VIP Industries (Rs 264.4)

 

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of VIP Industries at current levels. After registering a 52-week low at ₹187 in late March, the stock bounced up and started to consolidate

READ MORE

8.50 pm

Nifty reclaims 10K-mark after three months

 

The rally in the domestic stock markets continued unhindered for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, mirroring global market cues.

Read more

Published on June 04, 2020
You have read 1 out of free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.