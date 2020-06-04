9.25 am
9.15 am
9.10 am
Sensex Pre-Open session
9.05 am
MCX-Nickel: Go long on declines
The June futures contract of nickel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) which had been oscillating in the range of ₹900 to ₹960 since mid-April, broke out of the range on Tuesday.
9 am
Day Trading Guide for June 4, 2020
₹1022 • HDFC Bank
|S1
S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|1005
|990
|1035
|1050
|Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹1,005 levels
₹701 • Infosys
|S1
|S2
|R1
|R2
|COMMENT
|690
|680
|710
|720
|Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to move beyond ₹710 levels
8.55 am
VIP Industries (Rs 264.4)
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of VIP Industries at current levels. After registering a 52-week low at ₹187 in late March, the stock bounced up and started to consolidate
8.50 pm
Nifty reclaims 10K-mark after three months
The rally in the domestic stock markets continued unhindered for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, mirroring global market cues.