10:55 am

Daily Rupee call: Rupee might appreciate intraday

The rupee (INR) was sluggish yesterday and it closed the session at 75.54 versus the previous close of 75.57 against the dollar (USD). Thus, the price range between 75 and 75.6 continues to hold.

Today, the Indian currency opened the session slightly higher at 75.51. Since the exchange rate of USDINR is fluctuating between 75 and 75.6, the rupee might gain on the back of support at 75.6. On the upside, it might face a hindrance at 75.3 and 75.15, whereas a break below 75.6 can trigger a considerable sell-off. Click here to read in full the Daily Rupee Call.

10:40 am

As defensive play, FMCG stocks catch FPIs’ fancy

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are making record investments in the shares of companies producing household and personal products. According to latest data available with depositories, FPIs made a net investment of ₹19,069 crore in the sector during the first 45 days (between April 1 and May 15) of the current fiscal. This compares with the net outflow of ₹2,503 crore during the full fiscal 2019-20. Click here to read more on FMCG stocks.

10:20 am

Dollar wallows as focus shifts to Fed meeting

The dollar nursed losses on Tuesday as surging commodity currencies paused for breath and a rising yen pointed to investor trepidation over the US Federal Reserve's next move.

The yen extended big overnight gains to a week-high 108.03 per dollar as investors weigh the possibility of stepped-up bond buying - or even simply a very dovish outlook - from the Fed which meets on Tuesday and Wednesday.

At the same time the Australian and New Zealand dollars swiftly retreated from milestone peaks in early trade. Click here to read more on the global forex market.

10:05 am

Sensex, Nifty make gains

Sensex and Nifty edged up more than 0.5 per cent each in morning trade on Tuesday. Sensex was at 34,608, up 237 points or 0.69 per cent higher, while the Nifty was at 10,224, up 57 points or 0.56 per cent.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, ITC, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank, while the laggards were Titan, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and Tech Mahindra.

According to a PTI report, Sensex jumped over 100 points on optimism over reopening of the economy and unabated foreign fund inflows.

The gains were, however, capped as profit-booking at higher levels restrained benchmarks from strengthening further, traders said.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 83.34 points, or 0.24 per cent, higher at 34,370.58, and the broader Nifty closed 25.30 points, or 0.25 per cent, up at 10,167.45.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 813.27 crore in the capital market on Monday, provisional exchange data showed.

According to analysts, market opened with a positive bias due to fresh fund inflows through foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), and a general optimism emanating from the benefits of the reversal of the lockdown.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading with gains, while those in Seoul and Tokyo were in the red. Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a positive note in overnight trade.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.91 per cent to $41.17 per barrel. (with inputs from PTI)

9:50 am

Oil prices rise on optimism easing of lockdowns to spur fuel demand

Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, paring losses from the previous session, as markets broadly rose on growing confidence in a global recovery with pandemic lockdowns easing.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 1.3 per cent, or 50 cents, to $38.69 a barrel at 0134 GMT, after dropping by $1.36 on Monday.

Brent crude futures rose 1.4 per cent, or 56 cents, to $41.36 a barrel. The benchmark contract fell $1.50 on Monday, snapping a seven-day streak of gains. Click here to read in full the global oil markets report.

9:35 am

Asian stocks extend rally as economic recovery hopes boost confidence

Asian stocks rallied for their ninth straight day on Tuesday and oil prices jumped as the lifting of coronavirus lockdowns in many countries fed investor hopes of a relatively quick global economic recovery.

Markets have been particularly encouraged by a May US jobs report last week that showed a surprise fall in the unemployment rate, sending Wall Street indices surging with the Nasdaq hitting a record close on Monday.

Global financial markets were battered in March as investors fretted over extent of both the short and longer term damage to the world economy from the coronavirus pandemic. But most indices are now back to pre-Covid-19 levels. Click here to read in full the markets report.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices opened marginally positive on Tuesday. Sensex was at 34,381, up 10 points or 0.03 per cent. Nifty was at 10,179, up 12 poins or 0.12 per cent.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

₹1015 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1003 990 1030 1045 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,003 levels

₹720 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 710 700 731 740 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock of Infosys. Buy on declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹710 levels

₹197 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 195 192 201 204 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC reverses down from ₹201 levels

₹90 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 88 85 94 97 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹88 levels

₹1570 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1550 1530 1592 1610 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock moves above ₹1,592 levels

₹186 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 180 174 194 200 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI slips below ₹180 levels

₹2071 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2050 2030 2090 2115 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2,050 levels

10165 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 10100 10040 10230 10300 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract slumps below 10,100 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (₹394.2): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) at current levels. The stock found support at ₹252 in late March this year after a sharp fall in February and early March. Subsequently, the stock had changed direction and has been in a medium-term uptrend since late March.

Following a corrective decline, the stock took support at around ₹292 in mid-May and continued to trend upwards. The stock has been in a short-term uptrend over the past three weeks. While trending up, the stock had decisively surpassed its 21- and 50-day moving averages and trades well above them. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on BPCLf