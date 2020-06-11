9:55 am
Sensex, Nifty range-bound
The benchmark indices maintained their weak trend in morning trade on Thursday.
Sensex was down 153 points or 0.45 per cent at 34,093. Nifty was down 42 points or 0.42 per cent at 10,073.
The top gainers on the Sensex were IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Axis Bank and Bharti Airtel, while the laggards were Sun Pharma, Titan, Tata Steel, TCS and Infosys.
According to a PTI report, the Sensex tumbled over 200 points in early trade dragged by losses in HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys and Kotak Bank amid foreign fund outflows and weak global cues.
In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 290.36 points, or 0.86 per cent, higher at 34,247.05, and the broader Nifty climbed 69.50 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 10,116.15.
On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 919.26 crore in the capital market on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed.
According to analysts, the market started on a negative note amid foreign fund outflows and weak cues from global markets after the US Federal Reserve policy outcome.
The US central bank on Wednesday cut its benchmark short-term rate to near zero, and said nearly all its policymakers foresee no rate hike through 2022.
It also said it will keep buying bonds to maintain low borrowing rates and support a US economy mired in a deep recession with high unemployment.
Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended on a mixed note in overnight trade.
Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were in the red, while those in Shanghai were trading with gains.
International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.66 per cent to $40.62 per barrel. (with inputs from PTI)
9:45 am
Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 250 crore via debentures
Manappuram Finance on Wednesday said that it plans to raise up to Rs 250 crore through non-convertible debentures.
In a regulatory filing, Manappuram Finance informed stock exchanges that the “financial resources and management committee of its board of directors has approved the issuance of the private placement of rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures up to Rs 250 crore”.
Shares of the lender were trading at Rs 141.90 a piece on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in morning trade, up 2.09 per cent from their previous close. - PTI
9:35 am
Asian stock rush pauses, bonds rally on sober Fed
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.08 per cent at its highest since August 2, while the Shanghai composite index surged 1.7 per cent. Japan's Nikkei added 2.4 per cent. File Photo - Bloomberg
Asian shares eased on Thursday, while bonds rallied after a downbeat economic outlook from the US Federal Reserve stoked speculation it would have to add to already historic levels of stimulus to safeguard recovery.
Still, stock losses were modest given the scale of their recent rise. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.3 per cent, a natural pause after 10 straight sessions of gains. Japan's Nikkei slipped 1.1 per cent as the yen firmed, while Chinese blue chips were off 0.4 per cent. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent. Click here to read in full the global markets report.
9:15 am
Opening bell
Benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened Thursday on a weak note. The Sensex was down 190 points or 0.56 per cent at 34,056, while the Nifty skidded 57 points or 0.57 per cent to 10,058.
9:10 am
Day Trading Guide for Thursday, June 11, 2020
₹991 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
980
964
1005
1020
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss if the stock gains above ₹1,005 levels
₹715 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
708
700
722
730
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys advances above ₹722 levels
₹199 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
195
192
202
205
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC jumps above ₹202 levels
₹88 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
85
82
91
93
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while retaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹91 levels
₹1572 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1555
1540
1590
1610
Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies above ₹1,590 levels
₹187 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
183
178
194
200
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of SBI rebounds up from ₹183 levels
₹2108 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2085
2060
2130
2150
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,085 levels
10118 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
10050
10000
10170
10230
As long as the contract trades above 10,050 the near-term stances stays positive. Buy on dips with a fixed stop-loss
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
9:00 am
Today's Pick: Ujjivan Financial Services (₹211.1): Buy
The stock of Ujjivan Financial Services jumped 7.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, breaking above a key resistance level of ₹200. This rally provides investors with a short-term view an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Ujjivan Financial Services