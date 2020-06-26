9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened firm. Sensex was up 0.96 per cent or 333 points at 35,175 and the Nifty shot up 88 points or 0.86 per cent to 10,377.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Friday, June 26, 2020

₹1028 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1015 1000 1040 1055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,040 levels

₹699 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 690 680 710 720 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹690 levels

₹202 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 198 195 205 208 Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ITC. Make use of intra-day dips to buy with a fixed stop-loss

₹81 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 79 76 84 87 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to rally above ₹84 levels

₹1717 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1705 1685 1735 1750 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,705 levels

₹185 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 180 174 190 197 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹190 levels

₹2010 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1990 1970 2030 2050 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,030 levels

10296 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 10235 10175 10360 10425 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 10,235 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Max Financial Services (₹535.7): Buy

The stock of Max Financial Services jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, conclusively breaking above the key long-term resistances at ₹500 and ₹520. This rally provides investors with a short-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels. Since recording a 52-week low at ₹279 in late March this year, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. Short-term trend is also up for the stock. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Max Financial Services