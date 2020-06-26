Live Market updates

BL Internet Desk

 

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, opened firm. Sensex was up 0.96 per cent or 333 points at 35,175 and the Nifty shot up 88 points or 0.86 per cent to 10,377.

 

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Friday, June 26, 2020

₹1028 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1015

1000

1040

1055

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,040 levels

 

₹699 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

690

680

710

720

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹690 levels

 

₹202 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

198

195

205

208

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ITC. Make use of intra-day dips to buy with a fixed stop-loss

 

₹81 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

79

76

84

87

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC fails to rally above ₹84 levels

 

₹1717 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1705

1685

1735

1750

Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,705 levels

 

₹185 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

180

174

190

197

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI advances above ₹190 levels

 

₹2010 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1990

1970

2030

2050

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹2,030 levels

 

10296 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10235

10175

10360

10425

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 10,235 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Max Financial Services (₹535.7): Buy

 

The stock of Max Financial Services jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, conclusively breaking above the key long-term resistances at ₹500 and ₹520. This rally provides investors with a short-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels. Since recording a 52-week low at ₹279 in late March this year, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. Short-term trend is also up for the stock. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Max Financial Services

