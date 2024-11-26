Indian equity markets witnessed significant volatility during midday trading on Tuesday, with the Sensex and Nifty experiencing marginal declines amid a mixed sectoral performance.

The Sensex, which opened at 80,415.47, traded at 79,838.34 by 12.30 pm, registering a drop of 271.51 points or 0.34 per cent. Similarly, the Nifty declined 78.45 points or 0.32 per cent to 24,143.45, deviating from its morning opening level of 24,343.30.

Market breadth remained marginally positive, with 2,186 stocks advancing against 1,562 declining. The broader market showed resilience, with 199 stocks hitting 52-week highs compared to 41 touching 52-week lows.

Sectoral indices displayed varied performance. The Nifty Bank index slipped 0.23 per cent to 52,087.85, while the Nifty Financial Services index declined 0.16 per cent to 24,020.25. The Nifty Next 50 and Nifty Midcap Select indices maintained positive momentum, rising 0.33 per cent and 0.13 per cent respectively.

Among top gainers, BEL led with a 1.88 per cent increase, followed by Britannia (1.84 per cent), Infosys (1.72 per cent), Asian Paints (1.57 per cent), and Shriram Finance (1.27 per cent). Defensive and IT stocks demonstrated relative stability amid market turbulence.

Conversely, Adani group stocks experienced significant selling pressure. Adani Enterprises dropped 3.89 per cent, while Adani Ports declined 3.52 per cent. Other notable losers included Bajaj Auto (-3.01 per cent), UltraTech Cement (-2.73 per cent), and Mahindra & Mahindra (-2.19 per cent).

The market landscape reflected ongoing investor caution following Monday’s rally triggered by the BJP’s Maharashtra election victory. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who turned net buyers after 38 consecutive selling sessions, continue to influence market sentiments.

With more than half the trading session remaining, market participants remain watchful of potential shifts in momentum and sector-specific movements.