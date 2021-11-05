Stocks

Markets closed on account of Diwali Balipratipada

Reuters | Updated on November 05, 2021

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, November 5, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on November 8.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.49 per cent higher at 17,916.8 in a special "muhurat" one-hour trading session on Thursday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.49 per cent at 60,067.62.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.36 per cent on Wednesday, while the rupee settled at 74.46 to the dollar.

Published on November 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like