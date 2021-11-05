Markets closed on account of Diwali Balipratipada

India's currency, debt and equity markets will be closed on Friday, November 5, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on November 8.



The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.49 per cent higher at 17,916.8 in a special "muhurat" one-hour trading session on Thursday, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.49 per cent at 60,067.62.



The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.36 per cent on Wednesday, while the rupee settled at 74.46 to the dollar.