Markets closed on Wednesday for holiday

Reuters July 21 | Updated on July 21, 2021

Nifty closed at 15,632 and Sensex dropped 0.68% previously

India's currency, debt and equity markets will remain closed on Wednesday, July 21, for a holiday. Markets will resume trading on Thursday, July 22.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.76 per cent to 15,632.10 and the S&P BSE Sensex closed down 0.68 per cent at 52,198.51.

The most-traded 6.64 per cent 2035 bond ended at 6.75 per cent, down 3 basis points on the day while the soon-to-bebenchmark 10-year bond closed at 6.12 per cent, down 1 basis point on the day. The rupee settled at 74.615 to the dollar.

