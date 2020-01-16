Markets eye improved transparency in Budget: Report

LG G8s ThinQ Review: An interesting, if slightly dated phone
A mix of features we’ve left behind with unique ones on top of a great screen and nice cameras
The domestic financial market will look for improved transparency in the Union Budget announcements next month, according to a report by Singapore banking group DBS.
Any reduction in the fiscal deficit could result in a negative credit impulse in the near-term, but will need to be balanced with a credible consolidation plan further-out, according to the the bank’s research report India Budget Preview: Loosening the purse released on Thursday.
The report noted that the fiscal deficit in the first eight months of FY20 stood at 15 per cent above target, driven by weak revenues.
At an aggregate level, expenditure has been in line with the budget trend. The fiscal year-to-date (FYTD) deficit overshoot is not out of sync with past trends, it added.
This is because, typically, the fiscal run-rate worsens for three-fourths of the year and then moderates in the final quarter as expenditure is scaled back and seasonal revenue flows kick-in, wrote DBS economist Radhika Rao.
The run rate of the FY20 math, however, suggests that the 4QFY20 turnaround might be insufficient to contain a deficit slippage, Rao said.
Gross tax revenues rose by a modest 0.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in FYTD (by November), slowing from 1.2 per cent and 1.5 per cent in the previous two-months.
Expectations are high for non-tax revenues to provide a cushion. So far, this has comprised excess RBI dividends (0.25 per cent of GDP), partial payments by telecom companies following a court ruling, and divestment proceeds, wrote Rao.
The key strategic stake sale in five PSUs announced in November was an important move, but with less than a quarter left in this fiscal year, proceeds could accrue to FY21.
For FY20, by November, collections stand at Rs 18,000 crore, compared to a target of Rs 1.05 trillion (0.5 per cent of GDP). Factoring in a late push by sale of minority stakes and ETF collections, the count could improve to Rs 60,000 crore, yet below target.
To accommodate this revenue shortfall, we expect expenditure to be scaled back in 4QFY20, said Rao.
The Department of Economic Affairs has reportedly asked departments to compress their spending to 25 per cent of their budgeted sum in 4QFY20 versus 33 per cent in the past few years.
This might lead ministries who have underspent in the early part of the year to witness sharper cuts in 2H.
More savings are also likely via slower disbursements under the PM Kisan scheme, deferment in subsidy payments and delay in rolling out of sectoral measures announced in 2H19, reining in expenditure.
Netting of weak revenues and expenditure cuts against the background of an undershoot in nominal GDP, a slippage of 0.3 per cent in the deficit target is likely in FY20, according to Rao.
A mix of features we’ve left behind with unique ones on top of a great screen and nice cameras
Name of the company: ShudhVayu Technologies Pvt Ltd Set up in: 2018 Based in: New Delhi Founder: Amit ...
The humble vehicle can help usher in clean transport in towns
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Tax experts say that an application under the scheme can be filed electronically and is very simple
But it may be too early to reverse policy stance, given the abysmal growth outlook and supply side issues
₹1289 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1275126013001315 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Despite its impressive past, vinegar occupies a spot between a kitchen staple and fancy condiment
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...