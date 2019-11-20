9.36 am

Brokers shoot off letter to NSE over technical glitch

Brokers have complained to National Stock Exchange (NSE) about huge disruption in trading activity at the exchange platform. In a letter today to the exchange, ANMI, an association of NSE members said many brokers were suffering huge financial loss as their margin related files could not be updated. Read more here

Performance of Sensex shares at early trade

Opening bell: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex opened over 112 points higher on Wednesday tracking gains in index-heavyweights RIL, Bharti Airtel, and BPCL.

After hitting a high of 40,736.14 in the opening, the 30-share index gained 191 points, or 0.47 per cent, higher at 40,661.34, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 54 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 11,994.50.

Top gainers in the Nifty pack included Reliance, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank and Coal India, rising up to 3.79 per cent.

On the other hand, Britannia, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Eicher Motors and Axis Bank fell up to 1.2 per cent.

Day Trading Guide for November 20, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1272 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1260 1247 1285 1300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,285 levels

₹712 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 705 695 722 732 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹705 levels

₹249 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 246 243 252 255 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹252 levels

₹133 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 130 127 136 139 The near-term trend is down and the stock can continue its decline. Sell in rallies with a fixed stop-loss at ₹136

₹1509 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1495 1480 1525 1540 Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of RIL. Make use of intra-day dips to buy with a tight stop-loss at ₹1,495

₹330 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 322 313 336 343 As long as the stock of SBI trades above ₹322, the near term stance remains bullish. Buy with a fixed stop-loss

₹2108 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2090 2060 2130 2150 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,090 levels

11969 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11920 11870 12020 12070 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,920 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Take a look at today's stock pick | Canara Bank (₹221.1): Buy

The stock of Canara Bank break-out of a key resistance at ₹211 on Tuesday by gaining 4.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume. This rally provides traders with a short term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels. Following a medium term downtrend from the July high of ₹296, the stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹170.5 in early October. Read more on the technicals here

Asia shares numbed by trade noise, oil takes a spill

Asian shares lumbered lower on Wednesday as the Sino-U.S. trade talks produced nothing but a stream of conflicting messages, while concerns about a glut of supply saw oil prices suffer their biggest spill in seven weeks.

Figures from the American Petroleum Institute out late Tuesday showed a far larger rise in crude stocks than expected. That followed reports Russia was unlikely to deepen its cuts to crude output. Read more here