Live Markets Live: Sensex gains over 100 points, Nifty above 12,000; Reliance up 3%

Brokers shoot off letter to NSE over technical glitch

Brokers have complained to National Stock Exchange (NSE) about huge disruption in trading activity at the exchange platform. In a letter today to the exchange, ANMI, an association of NSE members said many brokers were suffering huge financial loss as their margin related files could not be updated. Read more here

Performance of Sensex shares at early trade

 

Opening bell: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex opened over 112 points higher on Wednesday tracking gains in index-heavyweights RIL, Bharti Airtel, and BPCL.

After hitting a high of 40,736.14 in the opening, the 30-share index gained 191 points, or 0.47 per cent, higher at 40,661.34, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 54 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 11,994.50.

Top gainers in the Nifty pack included Reliance, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank and Coal India, rising up to 3.79 per cent.

On the other hand, Britannia, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Eicher Motors and Axis Bank fell up to 1.2 per cent.

Day Trading Guide for November 20, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1272 • HDFC Bank

1260

1247

1285

1300

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock rallies above ₹1,285 levels

 

₹712 • Infosys

705

695

722

732

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹705 levels

 

₹249 • ITC

246

243

252

255

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC fails to move beyond ₹252 levels

 

₹133 • ONGC

130

127

136

139

The near-term trend is down and the stock can continue its decline. Sell in rallies with a fixed stop-loss at ₹136

 

₹1509 • Reliance Ind.

1495

1480

1525

1540

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of RIL. Make use of intra-day dips to buy with a tight stop-loss at ₹1,495

 

₹330 • SBI

322

313

336

343

As long as the stock of SBI trades above ₹322, the near term stance remains bullish. Buy with a fixed stop-loss

 

₹2108 • TCS

2090

2060

2130

2150

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹2,090 levels

 

11969 • Nifty 50 Futures

11920

11870

12020

12070

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,920 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Take a look at today's stock pick | Canara Bank (₹221.1): Buy

The stock of Canara Bank break-out of a key resistance at ₹211 on Tuesday by gaining 4.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume. This rally provides traders with a short term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels. Following a medium term downtrend from the July high of ₹296, the stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹170.5 in early October.  Read more on the technicals here

Asia shares numbed by trade noise, oil takes a spill

Asian shares lumbered lower on Wednesday as the Sino-U.S. trade talks produced nothing but a stream of conflicting messages, while concerns about a glut of supply saw oil prices suffer their biggest spill in seven weeks.

Figures from the American Petroleum Institute out late Tuesday showed a far larger rise in crude stocks than expected. That followed reports Russia was unlikely to deepen its cuts to crude output. Read more here

