10.05 am

Muthoot Finance: NCD issue opens today

Shares of Muthoot Finance will remain in focus, as its ₹100 crore secured redeemable non-convertible debentures will open for subscription on Friday. The issue has an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹900 crore, which is within the shelf limit of ₹4,000 crore.

The coupon rate ranges from 9.25 per cent to 10 per cent under various tenor. The NCDs were rated ICRA AA (Stable) and Crisil AA/Stable. Investors would monitor the response to the issue.

9.36 am

Tribunal gives tax relief to Mutual Funds investing in pass-through certificates

In a significant relief for trusts, the Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has upheld that tax liability of revenue generated via investment in pass-through certificates (PTCs) should fall upon investors and not the trust.

A large number of Mutual Funds (MFs) were investors in PTCs issued by Trusts. Read the full story here

9.20 am

Opening bell: The stock market opened on a negative note on Friday tracking weak global cues as US stocks slipped on Thursday as the release of a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump kept uncertainties high.

The Sensex is down 134.59 points at 38,855.15 while Nifty is down 48.05 points at 11,523.15. About 433 shares have advanced, 385 shares declined, and 33 shares are unchanged.

9.03 am

Today's Pick - Vedanta (₹166.1): Buy

The stock of Vedanta jumped 6.5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday breaking above a key resistance at ₹160 as well as a flag pattern. This pattern is a continuation pattern which implies preceding trend will continue. In this case, the previous trend is up and the stock will extend the uptrend. Read more on the technical call

9.02 am

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1242 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1230 1215 1255 1270 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,230 levels

₹782 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 770 760 792 800 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹792 levels

₹250 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 247 244 253 256 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹247 levels

₹136 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 133 130 140 143 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹133 levels

₹1296 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1980 1265 1310 1325 The stock tests a key resistance at current levels. Go long with a fixed stop-loss on a strong rally above ₹1,310

₹281 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 275 267 289 298 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss on a strong fall below ₹275 levels

₹2087 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2065 2044 2110 2130 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹2,065 levels

11569 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11520 11470 11620 11670 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from ₹11,520 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9 am

Asian markets drop to 3-week low, U.S. politics adds to gloom

Asian shares slipped to three-week lows on Friday as the release of a whistleblower complaint against U.S. President Donald Trump added to uncertainties about the global economy, already reeling from the China-U.S. trade war.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.42%, having fallen 1.72% so far this week, while Japan's Nikkei slid 1.27%.

U.S. S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% in Asian trading after the index dropped 0.24% on Thursday.

A whistleblower report released on Thursday said President Donald Trump not only abused his office in attempting to solicit Ukraine's interference in the 2020 U.S. election for his political benefit, but that the White House tried to “lock down” evidence about that conduct.

The report came after the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi launched an impeachment inquiry into him this week.

“The start of the impeachment inquiry adds a new element of uncertainties to markets, in addition to ongoing concerns about the U.S.-China trade war and the risk of a U.S. recession,” said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.