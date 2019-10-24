9.18 am

Opening bell: It is positive start for the benchmark indices on Thursday with Nifty opened around 11,650 level.

At 09:15 hours, the Sensex is up 262.35 points at 39,321.18, while Nifty rises 57.55 points at 11,661.65.

HCL Technologies, L&T, Yes Bank, Vedanta and Titan are trading higher, while on the other hand Yes Bank, Maruti, Grasim, Dr Reddy's and Tata Motors are trending lower.

Among sectors, except metal all other sectors are trading lower.

9.05 am

Day Trading Guide for October 24, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1241 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1230 1215 1250 1265 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,230 levels

₹650 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 640 630 657 670 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹657 levels

₹251 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 248 245 254 257 Make use of intra-day declines to initiate long positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹248 levels

₹141 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 139 136 145 148 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹139 levels

₹1392 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1380 1360 1408 1421 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of RIL rallies beyond ₹1,408 levels

₹275 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 268 263 283 290 The stock breached a key resistance last session. Make use of intra-day dips to go long with a stop-loss at ₹268

₹2075 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2052 2030 2100 2125 Utilise intra-day declines to initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss at ₹2,052 levels

11624 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11570 11520 11670 11715 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract moves above 11,670 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.01 am

Today's Pick - India Cements (₹82.4): Buy

Investors with a short-term horizon and contrarian view can buy the stock of India Cements at current levels. The stock’s medium-term downtrend got arrested in late August this year at a 52-week low of ₹67.9. Subsequently, the stock took support from around ₹70 and reversed direction. Click here to read the technicals

8.50 am

Asian shares edge up; investors anxious over earnings, Brexit

Asian shares pulled ahead on Thursday with corporate earnings buffeting trading as investors remained anxious about the business impact of the Sino-U.S. trade war while Brexit uncertainties kept overall sentiment in check.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% with Japan's Nikkei up 0.5% at a one-year high. Australian shares climbed 0.5% while South Korea's KOSPI inched 0.4% higher. Read the full report here