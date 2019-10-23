9.08 am

Today's Pick - GHCL (₹212.2): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of GHCL at current levels. The stock found support at ₹178.5 which is its 52-week low in late August, after a medium-term downtrend from the May high of ₹277. Subsequently, the stock changed direction triggered by positive divergence in the daily price rate of change indicator and the daily relative strength index. Since then, the stock has been on a short-term uptrend. Read more on the technicals here

9.05 am

Day Trading Guide for October 23, 2019

₹1238 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1227 1215 1250 1265 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹1,227 levels

₹643 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 635 625 657 670 Near-term outlook is bearish for the stock. Make use of intra-day rallies to go short with a stop-loss at ₹657

₹248 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 246 243 252 255 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC rebounds up from ₹246 levels

₹144 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 141 138 146 149 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC reverses higher from ₹141

₹1414 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1400 1380 1430 1445 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of RIL declines below ₹1,400 levels

₹270 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 263 255 275 283 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of SBI while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹263 levels

₹2051 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2030 2010 2075 2100 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹2,075 levels

11624 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11570 11520 11670 11715 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract drops below 11,570 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9 am

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures dipped on Wednesday after British lawmakers rejected the government's timetable to fast-track legislation for its deal to take Britain out of the European Union.

Technology shares in the region were knocked after Texas Instruments forecast current-quarter revenue well below estimates in a sign the global microchip industry is being squeezed by a downturn in demand and a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute.

In after-hour trade, Texas Instruments shares tumbled 9.8%, driving down other chipmaker shares including Intel and Nvidia.

In Asia, SK Hynix slipped 1.0% while Tokyo Electron fell 3.6%.