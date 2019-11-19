9.20 am

Opening bell: It is a positive start for the benchmark indices on November 19 with Nifty opened around 11,900 level.

At 09:15 am, the Sensex is trading up 171.17 points at 40,455.36, while the Nifty is higher by 34.95 points at 11,919.45.

Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, Grasim, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel are trading higher, while on the other hand Yes Bank, Zee, Hindalco, HCL Technologies and Kotak Mahindra Bank are among the major losers.

Among the sectors, except for Nifty Pharma, all other sectors are trading flat with negative bias.

9.14 am

Day Trading Guide for November 19, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1262 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1260 1247 1285 1300 The stock is trading near a considerable support. Hence initiate fresh long position with tight stop-loss.

₹705 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 695 685 715 725 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹715 levels

₹250 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 250 247 256 259 Since near-term outlook is weak for the stock, sell below the support at ₹250 with tight stop-loss.

₹134 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 133 130 139 142 Short-term view for the stock is bearish and hence initiate short positions on rallies with stop-loss at ₹139

₹1459 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1458 1450 1475 1490 Reliance is trading near a support. Wait and initiate buy orders in the stock above ₹1465 with stop-loss at ₹1455

₹325 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 321 313 330 335 The near-term outlook is positive for the stock. But initiate buy only above ₹330 and place stop-loss at ₹325

₹2152 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2150 2130 2170 2220 Short-term trend might have turned bearish and so inititate sell order below ₹2150 with stop-loss at ₹2170

11920 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11900 11850 11950 12000 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 11,950 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.10 am

Today's pick - Deccan Cements Limited (₹322): Sell

The stock of Deccan Cements attempted to reverse the long-term bear trend during the first half of the current year. But the stock topped out at ₹480 levels in June, from where it began the next leg of downtrend. After marking the then 52-week low of ₹331 in August, the stock recouped some of its losses and appreciated to ₹409 in September. But then, the trend again reversed abruptly, and the stock tumbled, forming consecutive lower peaks. Click here to read the technicals

9.05 am

Asian shares trade flat as China-US trade talks doubts creep back in

Asian shares started Tuesday softer as another day awaiting clearer news on the progress of U.S-China trade negotiations weighed on jaded investors' sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1%.

Japan's Nikkei was 0.2% lower in early trade. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was flat and trading volumes were light. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.05%, although that followed another record-high close on Wall St on Monday.