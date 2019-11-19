Live Markets Live: Sensex gains over 100 points, Nifty above 11,900; pharma stocks in focus

9.20 am

Opening bell: It is a positive start for the benchmark indices on November 19 with Nifty opened around 11,900 level.

At 09:15 am, the Sensex is trading up 171.17 points at 40,455.36, while the Nifty is higher by 34.95 points at 11,919.45.

Bharti Airtel, Bharti Infratel, Grasim, IndusInd Bank and Tata Steel are trading higher, while on the other hand Yes Bank, Zee, Hindalco, HCL Technologies and Kotak Mahindra Bank are among the major losers.

Among the sectors, except for Nifty Pharma, all other sectors are trading flat with negative bias.

9.14 am

Day Trading Guide for November 19, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1262 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1260

1247

1285

1300

The stock is trading near a considerable support. Hence initiate fresh long position with tight stop-loss.

 

₹705 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

695

685

715

725

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹715 levels

 

₹250 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

250

247

256

259

Since near-term outlook is weak for the stock, sell below the support at ₹250 with tight stop-loss.

 

₹134 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

133

130

139

142

Short-term view for the stock is bearish and hence initiate short positions on rallies with stop-loss at ₹139

 

₹1459 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1458

1450

1475

1490

Reliance is trading near a support. Wait and initiate buy orders in the stock above ₹1465 with stop-loss at ₹1455

 

₹325 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

321

313

330

335

The near-term outlook is positive for the stock. But initiate buy only above ₹330 and place stop-loss at ₹325

 

₹2152 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2150

2130

2170

2220

Short-term trend might have turned bearish and so inititate sell order below ₹2150 with stop-loss at ₹2170

 

11920 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11900

11850

11950

12000

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 11,950 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.10 am

Today's pick - Deccan Cements Limited (₹322): Sell

The stock of Deccan Cements attempted to reverse the long-term bear trend during the first half of the current year. But the stock topped out at ₹480 levels in June, from where it began the next leg of downtrend. After marking the then 52-week low of ₹331 in August, the stock recouped some of its losses and appreciated to ₹409 in September. But then, the trend again reversed abruptly, and the stock tumbled, forming consecutive lower peaks. Click here to read the technicals

9.05 am

Asian shares trade flat as China-US trade talks doubts creep back in

Asian shares started Tuesday softer as another day awaiting clearer news on the progress of U.S-China trade negotiations weighed on jaded investors' sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1%.

Japan's Nikkei was 0.2% lower in early trade. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index was flat and trading volumes were light. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.05%, although that followed another record-high close on Wall St on Monday.

Published on November 19, 2019