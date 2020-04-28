10:25 am

Asia stocks set to rise as Wall Street jumps on lockdown easing hopes

Asian stocks were set for gains on Tuesday after a strong Wall Street session as easing lockdown restrictions by some countries and US states buoyed sentiment, despite another decline in oil prices.

While some investors believe the worst may soon be over for the world economy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia said there were still plenty of reasons to be cautious. Click here to read in full the Asian markets report.

10:10 am

Sensex, Nifty drop into the red

The benchmark indices slipped into the red in the morning session on Tuesday after spurting up at the open.

The Sensex was down 55 points or 0.18 per cent at 31,687. The top gainers on the Sensex were IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank. The laggards were Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, Nestle Indis and Reliance.

The Nifty was also down 13 points or 0.15 per cent at 9,268.

According to a PTI report, Sensex jumped over 400 points in opening trade tracking gains in financial stocks on Reserve Bank support amid tepid cues from global markets.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 415.86 points or 1.33 per cent higher at 31,743.08, while the Nifty closed 127.90 points, or 1.40 per cent, to 9,282.30.

Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday, as they offloaded equity shares worth Rs 916.42 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

The Reserve Bank of India’s Rs 50,000-crore liquidity booster to the mutual fund industry has spurred buying in financial stocks, traders said.

Expectation of another stimulus package by the government has also buoyed investor sentiment, they added.

However, weakness in other Asian markets and intensifying rout in US crude oil kept global market jittery.

Bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading on a positive note, while those in Tokyo and Seoul were in the red.

On Wall Street, key indices ended with significant gains in overnight trade.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 2.77 per cent to $22.43 per barrel.

West Texas Intermediate, the American benchmark, for June delivery dropped 14.8 per cent to $10.88 a barrel -- a day after plunging 25 per cent — as storage concerns mounted on weak demand amid coronavirus-led lockdowns.

Meanwhile, the global tally of coronavirus infections has crossed 30 lakh, with over 2.11 lakh deaths.

The death toll in India rose to 934, while Covid-19 cases climbed to 29,435, according to Health Ministry data. (with inputs from PTI)

10:00 am

Franklin taps fixed-income plans to meet redemption pressure

Franklin Templeton, which had recently shocked investors by closing down six debt schemes, has generated enough cash in other fixed income schemes to meet any redemption pressure. Click here to read more on how Franklin is tackling redemption pressure.

9:50 am

US stocks advance as some states reopen for business

Wall Street gained more than 1 per cent on Monday at the onset of a hectic earnings week, as investors turned a hopeful eye toward several US states that are relaxing shutdown restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here to read more on the US stock markets.

9:30 am

RBI lending window to resurrect investors' confidence in MFs

The RBI move to open a special liquidity facility of ₹50,000 crore for the mutual fund industry will rebuild investors’ confidence which was shattered after Franklin Templeton’s decision to shut six of its debt schemes.

Nilesh Shah, Chairman, Association of Mutual Funds in India, said the liquidity facility provided by the RBI is a good confidence-building measure among mutual fund investors and also helps in normal functioning of markets.. Cluick here to read more on RBI lending window for MFs.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The markets opened in the green on Tuesday. The Sensex was at 32,102, up 359 points or 1.13 per cent firmer, while the Nifty was at 9282, up 127 points or 1.4 per cent higher.

9:10 am

Today's Pick: Manappuram Finance (₹114.4): Buy

Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Manappuram Finance at current levels. The stock jumped 6.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key near-term resistance at ₹111. After a sharp fall in the early March, the stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹75 in late March and found support. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Manappuram Finance.