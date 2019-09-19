Live Markets Live: Benchmark indices open in the red

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened in the red on Thursday. The Sensex was quoted at 36,479, down 84 points or 0.23 per cent lower, while the Nifty was at 10,821, down 19 points or 0.18 per cent lower.

Day Trading Guide for Thursday, September 19, 2019

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹2186 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2170

2163

2200

2215

As long as the stock trades below the key level of ₹2,200, the near term view is bearish. Sell on rallies

 

₹829 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

824

817

837

842

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of Infosys reverses higher from ₹824 levels

 

₹239 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

236

233

242

245

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC moves above ₹242 levels

 

₹127 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

124

121

130

133

Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹130 levels

 

₹1205 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1190

1175

1220

1235

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock RIL climbs above ₹1,220 levels

 

₹280 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

274

268

285

292

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹285 levels

 

₹2138 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2120

2100

2160

2180

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock manages to rally beyond ₹2,160 levels

 

10855 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

10800

10750

10900

10950

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract rallies above 10,900 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Today's Pick: Tinplate Company of India (₹123.5): Buy

The stock of Tinplate Company of India gained 5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, managing to close above the key resistance level of ₹120. Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock at current levels. After a medium-term downtrend, the stock recorded a 52-week low at ₹87.4 in late August this year and reversed direction. Since then, the stock has been a nascent uptrend.

While trending up, it had breached the 21- and 50-day moving averages in early September. The stock trades well above these moving averages. There has been an increase in daily volume over the past two weeks. After testing the key resistance at ₹120 for a few trading sessions, the stock appears to have managed to close above it on a strong note recently. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Tinplate Company.

