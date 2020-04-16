Live Markets Live: Benchmark indices open in the red

9:30 am

Opening bell

The markets opened Thursday's session on a weak note. The Sensex was down 139 points or 0.46 per cent lower at 30,239 in the opening session.

The NSE was at 8,8888, down 36 points or 0.41 per cent lower.

 

9:15 am

Day Trading Guide for Thursday, April 16, 2020

₹863 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

850

835

877

890

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹877 levels

 

₹639 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

630

620

650

662

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹650 levels

 

₹189 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

185

181

194

198

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ITC. Buy in declines while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹185 levels

 

₹74 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

72

68

77

80

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC drops below ₹72 levels

 

₹1150 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1130

1110

1170

1190

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹1,170 levels

 

₹182 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

177

170

190

200

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹177 levels

 

₹1734 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1720

1700

1750

1770

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,720 levels

 

8930 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

8850

8750

9000

9100

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 9,000 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Motherson Sumi Systems (₹71.2): Buy

 

The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, decisively breaking a key resistance level at ₹67. Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock at current levels. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Motherson Sumi.

 

 

