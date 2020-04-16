9:30 am

Opening bell

The markets opened Thursday's session on a weak note. The Sensex was down 139 points or 0.46 per cent lower at 30,239 in the opening session.

The NSE was at 8,8888, down 36 points or 0.41 per cent lower.

9:15 am

Day Trading Guide for Thursday, April 16, 2020

₹863 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 850 835 877 890 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses down from ₹877 levels

₹639 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 630 620 650 662 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys moves beyond ₹650 levels

₹189 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 185 181 194 198 Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of ITC. Buy in declines while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹185 levels

₹74 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 72 68 77 80 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ONGC drops below ₹72 levels

₹1150 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1130 1110 1170 1190 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock fails to rally above ₹1,170 levels

₹182 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 177 170 190 200 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI falls below ₹177 levels

₹1734 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1720 1700 1750 1770 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹1,720 levels

8930 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 8850 8750 9000 9100 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract advances above 9,000 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Motherson Sumi Systems (₹71.2): Buy

The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, decisively breaking a key resistance level at ₹67. Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock at current levels. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Motherson Sumi.