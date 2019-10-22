Live Markets Live: Benchmark indices open marginally lower

9.25 am

Day trading guide for October 22, 2019

₹1229 • HDFC Bank

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
1215120012401255Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,240 levels

 

₹767 • Infosys

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
760752774782Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹760 levels

 

₹246 • ITC

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
243240249252Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹249 levels

 

₹143 • ONGC

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
140137146149Near-term view is bullish for ONGC. Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock with a fixed stop-loss

 

₹1415 • Reliance Ind.

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
1400138014301445As long as the stock trades above ₹1,400, the near-term stance will remain positive. Buy with a stiff stop-loss

 

₹269 • SBI

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
263255275283Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves above ₹275 levels

 

₹2057 • TCS

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
2040202020802100Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2040 levels

 

11670 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1S2R1R2COMMENT
11620115701172011770Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,620 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.23 am

Today's Pick: Asahi India Glass (₹203.4) - Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Asahi India Glass at current levels.

The stock saw buying interest and gained 5 per cent, accompanied by above-average volume on Friday breaking above a key resistance level at ₹197.

Following a medium-term downtrend, the stock found support at ₹170 in late August. Read more on the technicals here

9:15 am

Opening bell

The Sensex and Nifty opened Tuesday's session in weakly negative territory. The Sensex was at 39,234, down 63 points or 0.16 per cent lower on its previous close.

The NSE Nifty opened at 11,642, down 19 points  or 0.17 per cent lower.

Published on October 22, 2019