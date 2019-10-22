9.25 am

Day trading guide for October 22, 2019

₹1229 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1215 1200 1240 1255 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,240 levels

₹767 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 760 752 774 782 Fresh short positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹760 levels

₹246 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 243 240 249 252 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹249 levels

₹143 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 140 137 146 149 Near-term view is bullish for ONGC. Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock with a fixed stop-loss

₹1415 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1400 1380 1430 1445 As long as the stock trades above ₹1,400, the near-term stance will remain positive. Buy with a stiff stop-loss

₹269 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 263 255 275 283 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves above ₹275 levels

₹2057 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2040 2020 2080 2100 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2040 levels

11670 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 11620 11570 11720 11770 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 11,620 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.23 am

Today's Pick: Asahi India Glass (₹203.4) - Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Asahi India Glass at current levels.

The stock saw buying interest and gained 5 per cent, accompanied by above-average volume on Friday breaking above a key resistance level at ₹197.

Following a medium-term downtrend, the stock found support at ₹170 in late August. Read more on the technicals here

9:15 am

Opening bell

The Sensex and Nifty opened Tuesday's session in weakly negative territory. The Sensex was at 39,234, down 63 points or 0.16 per cent lower on its previous close.

The NSE Nifty opened at 11,642, down 19 points or 0.17 per cent lower.