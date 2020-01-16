10:00 am

World stocks climb record peak on US-China deal

World stocks inched ahead to a record high on Thursday after the United States and China signed an initial deal to defuse their 18-month trade war, though financial markets were wary as a number of thorny issues remained unresolved.

MSCI's broadest index of world stocks firmed 0.04 per cent in early trade after closing at record level on Wednesday while its index on Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.21 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei rose 0.14 per cent while mainland China's Shanghai composite index was almost flat. Click here to read in full the Asian markets report.

9:45 am

India's exports fall for fifth straight month in December

India's goods exports declined for the fifth straight month in December 2019 by 1.8 per cent (year-on-year) to $ 27.36 bn as key items such as petroleum, engineering goods and gems and jewellery continued to suffer due to low global demand. Click here to read in full the report on continued decline in Indian exports.

9:30 am

Oil prices jump as China agrees to more US energy purchases

Oil prices rose on Thursday, propelled higher by the long-anticipated signing of an initial trade deal between Washington and Beijing that sets the stage for a potentially huge increase in energy supplies from the United States to China.

Brent was 33 cents, or 0.5 per cent, higher at $64.33 a barrel by 0118 GMT, while US crude was up by 28 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $58.09 a barrel. Click here to read in full the global oil markets report.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened weakly positive on Thursday.

The Sensex was at 41,919, up 46 points or 0.11 per cent higher, while the Nifty gained 9 points to quote at 12,353.