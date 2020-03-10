Live Markets Live: Benchmark indices down 5 per cent in opening session

BL Internet Desk

Catch all the BSE and NSE updates live here

 

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, extended their weak trend into Tuesday's session. The Sensex was down 5.17 per cent at 1,941 in early session, while the Nifty was at 10,451, down 538 points or 4.90 per cent.

Published on March 10, 2020