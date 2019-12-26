9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1289 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1275 1260 1300 1315 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,275 levels

₹733 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 728 722 740 746 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹728 levels

₹238 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 236 233 242 245 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹236 levels

₹126 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 124 122 129 132 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹124 levels

₹1545 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1530 1515 1560 1575 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to move beyond ₹1,560 levels

₹331 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 325 318 338 345 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹338 levels

₹2215 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2190 2170 2235 2255 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,235 levels

12238 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12200 12150 12285 12330 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,200 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.00 am

Today's Stock Pick: Ramco Systems (₹164.3): Buy

We recommend a buy in the stocks of Ramco Systems at current levels. The stock gained 11.7 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Tuesday, decisively breaking above an immediate resistance at ₹150. Read our stock recommendation of Ramco Systems here