Live Market updates for December 26, 2019

BL Internet Desk
9.10 am 

 

Day Trading Guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1289 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1275

1260

1300

1315

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹1,275 levels

 

₹733 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

728

722

740

746

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹728 levels

 

₹238 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

236

233

242

245

Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC falls below ₹236 levels

 

₹126 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

124

122

129

132

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of ONGC while maintaining a stiff stop-loss at ₹124 levels

 

₹1545 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1515

1560

1575

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL fails to move beyond ₹1,560 levels

 

₹331 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

325

318

338

345

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of SBI reverses down from ₹338 levels

 

₹2215 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2190

2170

2235

2255

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock advances above ₹2,235 levels

 

12238 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12200

12150

12285

12330

Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 12,200 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

 

9.00 am

 

Today's Stock Pick: Ramco Systems (₹164.3): Buy

 

We recommend a buy in the stocks of Ramco Systems at current levels. The stock gained 11.7 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Tuesday, decisively breaking above an immediate resistance at ₹150. Read our stock recommendation of Ramco Systems here

 

Published on December 26, 2019