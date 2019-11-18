9.03 am

The past week was another lacklustre one for domestic benchmark indices. The Sensex and the Nifty remained in a narrow range, testing significant resistances. Hence, investors should tread with caution.

The mid- and small-cap indices witnessed correction, but are poised at key supports, indicating the possibility of a bounce-back in the near term. On the global front, geopolitical tensions continue to need a watch. Read more here