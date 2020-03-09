10.20 am

NSE Nifty gainers and losers:

10.15 am

Opening round-up:

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 1,500 points in opening session on Monday led by deepening rout in global markets amid rapidly-spreading coronavirus and sinking crude prices.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures plunged nearly 30 per cent to USD 32.11 per barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to a failure by leading producers to strike a deal to support energy markets.

Continuing its downward spiral, the 30-share index was plunged 1515.01 points, or 4.03 per cent, to 36,061.61. The NSE Nifty too cracked 417.05 points, or 3.80 per cent, to 10,572.40.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE barometer settled 893.99 points or 2.32 per cent lower at 37,576.62. Likewise, the Nifty tanked 279.55 points or 2.48 per cent to close at 10,989.45.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 3,594.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,543.78 crore on Friday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

ONGC was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, nosediving up to 11 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, RIL, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, L&T, SBI and Tech Mahindra.

Sun Pharma was the sole gainer.

According to traders, investor sentiment took fresh beating as oil prices plunged nearly 30 per cent, adding to the heightened volatility in global markets amid concerns over the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. - PTI

10.10 am

The rupee (INR) today opened at 74.03 versus its previous close of 73.78, against the dollar (USD). It is testing the critical level of 74

10.00 am

9.50 am

The safe-haven yen soared, the euro jumped after US treasury yields dropped and export sensitive currencies fell to multi-year lows on Monday as coronavirus fears routed global markets.

The yen jumped more than 3 per cent to a day high of 101.69 per dollar, its highest in three years and the sharpest daily jump since mid-2016.

The euro rose more than 1.4 per cent to an almost two-year peak of $1.1452. The Australian and New Zealand dollars both lost more than 2 per cent, with the Aussie hitting a fresh 11-year low. Against the yen, the Aussie and Kiwi lost more than 5 per cent. Read more on the forex market here

9.43 am

Sensex falls over 1362.74 or 3.63 per cent, is now at 36,213.88.

9.35 am

World shares trampled in coronavirus panic, oil prices plunge

Global share markets tumbled on Monday as panicked investors fled to bonds to hedge the economic shock of the coronavirus, and oil plunged more than 20 per cent after Saudi Arabia slashed its official selling price.

Investors drove 30-year US bond yields beneath 1per cent as they wagered the Federal Reserve would be forced to cut interest rates by at least 75 basis points at its March 18 meeting, despite only just having delivered an emergency easing.

The safe-haven yen surged across the board as emerging market currencies with exposure to oil, including the Russian rouble and Mexican peso, tumbled.

Saudi Arabia had stunned markets with plans to raise its production significantly after the collapse of OPEC's supply cut agreement with Russia, a grab for market share reminiscent of a drive in 2014 that sent prices down by about two thirds. Click here to read more on world markets

9.30 am

The fear of coronavirus spreading will continue to weigh on the investor sentiment

9.20 am

Opening Bell:

The benchmark indices open on a strong negative note. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened at 36,452.87, a dropping 1123.75 or 2.99 per cent.

The broader benchmark indice opened at 10,663.60, falling 325.85 or 2.97 per cent.

All the sectoral indices are under pressure.

9.10 am

Weekly Trading Guide: SBI might extend the decline

SBI (₹270.5)

The stock of SBI tumbled throughout the past week, and on Friday it registered a five-month low of ₹253.95. The trend during the preceding week was already on the downside and the price remained below both the 21- and 50-day moving averages as the stock continued to exhibit a bearish bias. The stock has thus closed with a loss for the second consecutive week hinting that the bears are gaining traction. Substantiating the downtrend are the oscillators in the daily chart. The relative strength index has come down sharply along with the price, showing considerable strength in the bearish trend. On the other hand, the moving average convergence divergence indicator has extended further into the bear zone, indicating a significant downward momentum. Since the overall trend is bearish and there are no signs of a reversal, traders can continue to take bearish view and short the stock on rallies. Place stop-loss at ₹295. On the downside, the supports are identified at ₹260 and ₹248, which can be the potential targets. The nearest resistances from the current market price are at ₹283.5 and ₹292.

For more on the trading guide or other stocks read here.

9.00 am

Oil prices drop by 30 per cent

Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak.

This is the biggest percentage drop since January 17, 1991