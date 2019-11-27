10.40 am

US markets

The US stocks crawled higher on Tuesday, and all three major Wall Street indexes notched record levels, as upbeat comments by President Donald Trump on trade talks eclipsed some softer-than-anticipated economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.21 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 28,121.68, the S&P 500 gained 6.88 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 3,140.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.45 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 8,647.93. Read the US stock markets report here

10.25 am

Currency market

The Indian rupee appreciated by 10 paise to 71.40 against the US dollar in early trade as positive opening in domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows strengthened investor sentiments.

Forex traders said easing crude oil prices also supported the domestic unit. Forex traders said investors were optimistic about the US-China trade talks. Read the local currency market report here

10.10 am

Nifty tests 12,100

Market benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points in early trade led by gains in HDFC twins, TCS and RIL as unabated foreign fund inflow and positive global cues enthused investor sentiment.

After hitting a high of 41,075.76, the 30-share index was trading 195.68 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 41,028.75 in morning session. Similarly, the broader Nifty rose 63.50 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 12,101.20.

Yes Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rallying up to 5 per cent, followed by Tata Motors, M&M, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta and TCS.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, L&T and ITC were trading in the red.

On Tuesday, the Sensex touched its all-time intra-day high of 41,120.28 before closing down by 67.93 points or 0.17 per cent at 40,821.30. The Nifty also soared to a new peak of 12,132.45 in day trade before giving up gains to end lower by 36.05 points or 0.30 per cent at 12,037.70.

According to analysts, sustained foreign fund inflow amid positive cues from global markets buoyed market sentiment.

Short covering ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Thursday is also contributing to the rally, traders said.

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 4,677.75 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 4,242.01 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading on a positive note amid hopes of a breakthrough in the trade logjam between the US and China.

Stocks on Wall Street ended in the green on Tuesday.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 6 paise against the US dollar to trade at 71.43 in early session. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.24 per cent to USD 63.06 per barrel. - PTI

9.55 am

Global markets

Asian shares rose as upbeat signals from US-China trade talks fanned hopes of an easing of tariff hostilities, while expectations the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low supported sentiment.

The positive mood pushed Wall Street indexes to fresh record closing highs on Tuesday and stoked confidence in Asia with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.19 per cent. Australian shares added 0.65 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.36 per cent. Read the global stock markets report here

9.40 am

Sensex jumps 240 points in early trade

The 30-share BSE index Sensex jumped 193.5. points or 0.47 per cent to 41,014.83 and the broader index Nifty zoomed 55.50 points or 0.46 per cent to 12,093.20.

The HDFC twins and bank stocks were lending support to the index.

In the Sensex pack, the top gainers were Yes Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Axis Bank while the major losers were ICICI Bank, L&T, State Bank of India, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma.

In the 50-share index, the scrips leading the positive pack were Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC and Eicher Motors while the laggards were Cipla, ICICI Bank, L&T, BPCL, and Dr Reddy's.

9.25 am

Stocks in focus

PSP Projects has been awarded new work orders worth ₹192.81 crore (excluding GST) for institutional and residential projects from various clients. Among them are a major order from Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan at Ahmedabad worth ₹104.59 crore. With the receipt of fresh orders, the total work orders received during FY20 (till date) on standalone basis amounts to ₹1,053.23 crore (excluding GST), it said. Investors will monitor the execution of the orders by PSP Projects.

The board of Videocon Industries, which is facing insolvency proceedings due to huge debts, will meet on Thursday to consider FY19 results. The company is yet to announce its Q4 and FY19 results. Investors would keenly watch whether this time around the company will finally declare its numbers. Earlier, it had claimed that the results were delayed on account of the complexities involved in the process. For the quarter December 2018, it had posted a loss of ₹1,023.08 crore and for FY18 ₹5,264.04 crore.

Shares of Tilaknagar Industries will remain in focus, as its board of directors will meet on Thursday to consider a fund-raising plan. According to the company, the board will discuss/finalise on a preferential issue of equity shares to strategic investors. Shareholders will closely monitor the quantum of funds. Tilaknagar plans to raise the price at which the shares would be allotted. Besides, the identity of investors will also be an interesting factor to the shareholders.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened firm on Wednesday.

In opening trade, the Sensex spurted to 41,011, up 190 points or 0.47 per cent higher on its previous close, while the Nifty was at 12,090, up 53 points or 0.44 per cent stronger.

9.10 am

Day Trading Guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1275 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1262 1252 1285 1310 The stock is stuck between ₹1262 and ₹1285, but with bullish bias. So, buy the stock with stop-loss at ₹1260

₹690 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 690 680 722 732 Infosys is trading with bearish bias though it stays within a range. Short only below ₹690 with stop-loss at ₹705

₹249 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 243 240 250 252 The stock of ITC is in a short-term bear trend. Hence, initiate short position on rallies with stop-loss at ₹252

₹130 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 128 125 134 137 ONGC is witnessing a strong bearish momentum and so one can sell the stock with stop-loss at ₹135

₹1560 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1550 1530 1570 1600 Though the stock is in uptrend, initiate fresh long positions only if RIL breaks out of ₹1570 with stop-loss at ₹1540

₹335 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 332 328 340 346 SBI is in bull trend since October and so make use of the declines to buy the stock. Place stop-loss at ₹328

₹2046 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2040 2025 2060 2100 The stock of TCS is in a considerable downtrend. So, one can short the stock on rallies with stop-loss at ₹2075

12098 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12050 12000 12137 12162 The index futures is bullish even if it softened after the breakout. Buy the contract on dips with stop-loss at 12,030

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.00 am

Today' stock pick

We recommend a buy in the stock of L&T Finance Holdings at the current levels of Rs 102.8. The daily relative strength index is showing an uptick following the breakout. Importantly, the 21-DMA has crossed above the 50-DMA, potentially indicating a reversal in medium-term trend to bullish. Read our stock recommendation and the stock activity of L&T Finance Holdings