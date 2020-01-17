9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, traded flat to weakly firm in the opening session on Friday.

The Sensex was quoted at 41,946, up 6 points or 0.02 per cent firmer. The Nifty traded at 12,355, up 12 points or 0.09 per cent.

9:10 am

Day trading guide for January 17, 2020

₹1287 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1275 1260 1300 1315 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond ₹1,300 levels

₹766 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 759 750 774 783 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹759 levels

₹240 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 237 235 243 246 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹243 levels

₹124 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 122 120 127 130 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight if the stock of ONGC rallies above ₹127 levels

₹1537 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1525 1510 1550 1565 The stock faces a key resistance ahead at ₹1,550. Go long only if it moves above this level with a fixed stop-loss

₹323 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 318 310 330 337 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of SBI bounces up from ₹318 levels

₹2238 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2220 2200 2260 2280 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed only if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹2,220 levels

12374 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12340 12290 12410 12450 Initiate fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 12,340 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: JK Tyre & Industries (₹82.4): Buy

The stock of JK Tyre & Industries jumped 5 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above a key resistance at ₹78 on Thursday. This rally has strenthened the short-term uptrend and provides an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels for investors with short-term perspective. Click here to read the Today's Pick on JK Tyre in full.