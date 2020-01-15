9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened the day in the red.

The Sensex was at 41,861, down 90 points or 0.22 per cent lower. The Nifty was down 356 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 12,326.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for January 15, 2020

₹1289 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1275 1260 1300 1315 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,300 levels

₹775 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 767 756 783 790 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹767 levels

₹243 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 240 237 245 248 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC advances above ₹245 levels

₹125 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 123 120 128 131 The stock of ONGC is moving in a narrow range without any bias. Desist trading in it for the session

₹1529 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1515 1500 1544 1558 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight if the stock declines below ₹1,515 levels

₹327 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 324 318 335 342 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹324 levels

₹2207 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2185 2160 2230 2250 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,230 levels

12397 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12350 12300 12440 12485 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 12,350 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Advanced Enzyme Technologies (₹181.1) : Buy

The stock of Advanced Enzyme Technologies gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key resistance at ₹178 on Tuesday. This rally has strengthened the short-term uptrend that has been in place from the December 2019 low of ₹155. Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock at current levels. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Advanced Enzyme.