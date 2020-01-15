Live Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty open in the red

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened the day in the red.

The Sensex was at 41,861, down 90 points or 0.22 per cent lower. The Nifty was down 356 points or 0.29 per cent lower at 12,326.

 

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for January 15, 2020

₹1289 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1275

1260

1300

1315

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹1,300 levels

 

₹775 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

767

756

783

790

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹767 levels

 

₹243 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

240

237

245

248

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of ITC advances above ₹245 levels

 

₹125 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

123

120

128

131

The stock of ONGC is moving in a narrow range without any bias. Desist trading in it for the session

 

₹1529 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1500

1544

1558

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight if the stock declines below ₹1,515 levels

 

₹327 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

324

318

335

342

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock falls below ₹324 levels

 

₹2207 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2185

2160

2230

2250

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹2,230 levels

 

12397 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12350

12300

12440

12485

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 12,350 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

 

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Advanced Enzyme Technologies (₹181.1) : Buy

 

The stock of Advanced Enzyme Technologies gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaking above a key resistance at ₹178 on Tuesday. This rally has strengthened the short-term uptrend that has been in place from the December 2019 low of ₹155. Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock at current levels. Click here to read in full Today's Pick on Advanced Enzyme.

Published on January 15, 2020